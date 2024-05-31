This year Ukraine will receive 6 billion euros from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland - Zelensky

As part of the signed security agreements with Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland, Ukraine will receive 6 billion euros this year alone. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference following the Ukraine – Northern Europe Summit, Reports UNN.

We already have 5 signed agreements. Today, agreements were signed with Sweden, Norway and Iceland. Before that, Denmark and Finland. And these are really strong security measures that will strengthen us until Ukraine joins NATO. The agreements define the spector of military support. This year alone, joint military assistance in all five agreements will amount to 6 billion euros Zelensky said.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland have already provided Ukraine with about 17 billion euros in various fields. Ukraine can continue to count on the support of these countries.