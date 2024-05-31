Ukraine and Iceland sign security agreement

Ukraine and Iceland have signed a security agreement, and the document was signed in Stockholm by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson, the President's Office said on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

Iceland has pledged to provide comprehensive and long-term economic, humanitarian and defense support to Ukraine, as well as to promote its future membership in the EU and NATO.

During 2024-2028, Iceland will allocate at least 4 billion Icelandic kronor (almost 3 30 million) annually.). Support for Ukraine will continue throughout the entire term of the agreement. Iceland is also ready to finance, purchase and supply defense materials and equipment. In addition, to cooperate with Ukraine for the development of its defense industry.

The uniqueness of the agreement is that Iceland undertakes to continue transporting military cargo and equipment from NATO allies to Ukraine by chartered cargo aircraft. In addition, Iceland will pay special attention to supporting and equipping Ukrainian women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Certain sections of the agreement relate to maintaining the Ukrainian formula for peace, sanctions against the Russian Federation, compensation for losses and bringing the aggressor to justice. We are also talking about strengthening social and civil infrastructure, in particular in the field of education and energy security.

Iceland is committed to strengthening its diplomatic mission in Kiev to deepen cooperation with government agencies, Parliament, civil society and the private sector in Ukraine.

Addition

Ukraine and Iceland signed an agreement to implement the Vilnius G7 declaration, which was adopted on July 12 last year. In total, our country has already signed fourteen bilateral security agreements: with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Iceland.