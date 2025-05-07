Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Black smoke appeared over the Sistine Chapel chimney in the Vatican. This means that the cardinals were unable to elect a new Pope on the first try, writes UNN, citing a live broadcast from St. Peter's Square.

Black smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney showed that the cardinals of the Catholic Church have not yet decided on the election of a successor to Pope Francis. The next rounds of voting will take place tomorrow. According to tradition, there will be a maximum of four per day - two before lunch and two after. This will be the order of voting in all subsequent days, until the cardinals elect the one who will occupy the Holy See.

Thousands of believers have gathered near St. Peter's Basilica. They pray for the cardinals and the conclave, hoping for a worthy person who will become the spiritual leader of more than a billion Catholics.

Today, voting for the new Pope began in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. The end of the voting will be signaled by smoke from the chapel's chimney.

