$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 10059 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15117 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 17585 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 25100 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 25622 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30336 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 74649 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84452 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79710 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73108 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
37%
746 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 44935 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 58916 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

May 7, 07:28 AM • 11920 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 30420 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 15177 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 74660 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84460 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 79719 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 73116 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 103291 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 10556 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 57721 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 107727 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 104331 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 115346 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10076 views

ARMA failed to comply with the court decision to reinstate Vladyslav Romanov to his position, filing appeals. This indicates a disregard for the rule of law under the leadership of Olena Duma.

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency demonstrates contempt for court decisions when they do not meet the interests of its leadership. A telling example is the case of the former head of the Central Interregional Territorial Administration, Vladyslav Romanov. However, the agency not only did not implement this decision, but also took steps to delay it. This is evidenced by the ARMA response to the request, which is available to UNN.

Details

In February 2025, the Kyiv District Administrative Court recognized Romanov's dismissal as illegal and ordered ARMA to reinstate him. But this decision was never implemented.

In its response, the agency confirmed that it was familiar with the relevant court decision to cancel ARMA's order of November 6, 2023, on the dismissal of Romanov; his reinstatement as the head of the Central Interregional Territorial Administration from November 7, 2023; and the recovery of compensation for forced absence in the amount of more than 778 thousand hryvnias in his favor.

However, in April 2025, instead of executing the court decision and reinstating Romanov, ARMA filed a motion with the court to clarify the decision, as well as appeals, which actually blocked the execution of the court order.

ARMA's behavior in this case is not just a legal conflict. It is a symptom of a systemic attitude to the law, in which the main priority is maintaining personal control, not complying with the rule of law.

- Vladyslav Romanov said in a comment to UNN.

This situation is another confirmation that under the guise of anti-corruption rhetoric, ARMA, under the leadership of Olena Duma, is actually sabotaging the rule of law.

Let us remind you

It recently became known that ARMA employees were notified of suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of information with limited access. We are talking about data on the search warrant in the premises of the territorial administration. According to the investigation, the official, having learned about the investigative actions, informed the management. 

Experts in comments to UNN noted that territorial departments do not have the authority to work with such a register without the consent of the central apparatus, so access to the suspected employee was probably granted intentionally. In addition, they emphasized that ARMA has a centralized management vertical. Therefore, the instruction of "monitoring the judicial register" probably operates within the central apparatus, and the deputy heads of ARMA pass it on to the regions, where the heads involve "their people" for quick access to information.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$61.45
Bitcoin
$96,930.30
S&P 500
$5,615.55
Tesla
$273.12
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,393.19
Ethereum
$1,817.33