Marchenko on the national debt of over UAH 7.1 trillion: not a problem for Ukraine in the near future

In the near future, the national debt of more than UAH 7.1 trillion is not a problem for Ukraine. This was stated by the Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko on the air of the telethon, and explained why, reports UNN.

It is worth noting that before the war, the level of debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was quite safe, it was 55%. Now it is quite significant, we are approaching 100% of GDP, the amount is quite significant. But it is worth noting that most of this debt was borrowed during the war on preferential terms from our partners. That is, we are talking about the fact that in the next 30 years, we will not repay these debts - explained Marchenko.

He noted that, of course, we are talking about servicing, but the servicing rate is preferential, or even partners decide to replace, pay interest on debt obligations from their own budgets.

Therefore, this debt is not a heavy burden today. Of course, we have debt sustainability parameters that we constantly discuss with the International Monetary Fund. Now, we are achieving these parameters and, in principle, debt sustainability is the element that allows us to plan our future. Therefore, in the near future, the national debt is not a problem for Ukraine - said Marchenko.

Addition

The state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine at the beginning of April reached UAH 7.12 trillion or USD 171.73 billion, an increase of UAH 103.48 billion and USD 2.64 billion, respectively.