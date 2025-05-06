The government announced the gradual recovery of the Ukrainian economy despite the difficulties of the war
The Prime Minister announced the recovery of the economy, despite the war. The state budget received UAH 856 billion from taxes, fees and customs duties.
The Ukrainian economy continues to gradually recover despite all the difficulties of the full-scale war. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.
Despite all the difficulties of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian economy continues to gradually recover. Thanks to all conscientious taxpayers, the general fund of the state budget received revenues of almost UAH 275 billion in April, and more than UAH 856 billion since the beginning of the year. This is money from taxes, fees, excises and customs duties
Shmyhal expressed his gratitude to Ukrainian businesses that are saving jobs and investing in Ukraine.
Every hryvnia collected inside the country goes to the defense of our country. At the expense of internal resources, we pay salaries to servicemen, buy weapons, provide the army with ammunition, food and medicine
He noted that this year Ukraine will spend 26% of GDP on the defense and security sector.
Thus, everyone who pays taxes contributes to our resilience and brings a just peace closer
The NBU Inflation Report stated that in 2025–2027, the Ukrainian economy will continue to gradually recover with an annual GDP growth of 3–4%.