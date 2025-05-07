Officially: The Rada will meet tomorrow for an emergency meeting to ratify the agreement on minerals

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will gather for an emergency meeting, at which the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources is expected to be ratified. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, the Rada will gather for an "emergency" (actually, a regular) meeting. They will include in the agenda and shorten the terms for amendments to the Budget Code No. 13256 under the Agreement. They will ratify Agreement No. 0309 - the MP informed.

According to him, the first question is just two short technical votes. In fact, the first reading will only be next week.

The second (Agreement) is 20 minutes of discussion and voting... Everything will go smoothly and there will be more than 280 votes - Zheleznyak summarized.

Let's add

The draft agreement, which provides for the creation of a joint fund to manage investment projects in Ukraine, has been completed. Within its framework, the United States and Ukraine will strive to create conditions for increasing investment in the mining industry, energy and related technologies in Ukraine.

According to the document, the agreement "strengthens the strategic partnership between the parties for the long-term recovery and modernization of Ukraine in response to the large-scale destruction caused by Russia's full-scale invasion."

The Verkhovna Rada Economic Committee also recommended supporting the agreement between Ukraine and the USA on minerals.