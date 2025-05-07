$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 1974 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 11649 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 27052 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 43827 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 39650 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 47214 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 43029 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40354 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 94571 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 99002 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Officially: The Rada will meet tomorrow for an emergency meeting to ratify the agreement on minerals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5294 views

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will meet to ratify the agreement between Ukraine and the USA on minerals. The agreement envisages the creation of a joint fund for investments in the mining industry.

Officially: The Rada will meet tomorrow for an emergency meeting to ratify the agreement on minerals

Tomorrow, the Verkhovna Rada will gather for an emergency meeting, at which the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources is expected to be ratified. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, the Rada will gather for an "emergency" (actually, a regular) meeting. They will include in the agenda and shorten the terms for amendments to the Budget Code No. 13256 under the Agreement. They will ratify Agreement No. 0309 

- the MP informed.

According to him, the first question is just two short technical votes. In fact, the first reading will only be next week.

The second (Agreement) is 20 minutes of discussion and voting... Everything will go smoothly and there will be more than 280 votes 

- Zheleznyak summarized.

Let's add

The draft agreement, which provides for the creation of a joint fund to manage investment projects in Ukraine, has been completed. Within its framework, the United States and Ukraine will strive to create conditions for increasing investment in the mining industry, energy and related technologies in Ukraine.

According to the document, the agreement "strengthens the strategic partnership between the parties for the long-term recovery and modernization of Ukraine in response to the large-scale destruction caused by Russia's full-scale invasion."

The Verkhovna Rada Economic Committee also recommended supporting the agreement between Ukraine and the USA on minerals. 07.05.25, 17:53 • 6930 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
United States
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
