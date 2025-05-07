The Verkhovna Rada Economic Committee also recommended supporting the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals

The agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States has already been approved by the Committee on Economic Policy. Its ratification will take place tomorrow. This was announced by the People's Deputy, Head of the Parliamentary Commission on the Protection of Investors' Rights, Halyna Yanchenko, reports UNN.

Our Committee on Economic Policy has just approved the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States for voting. The Committee recommended supporting the agreement. Its ratification will take place tomorrow - said Yanchenko.

Let's add

The draft agreement, which provides for the creation of a joint fund for managing investment projects in Ukraine, has been completed. Within its framework, the United States and Ukraine will strive to create conditions for increasing investment in the mining industry, energy and related technologies in Ukraine.

According to the document, the agreement "strengthens the strategic partnership between the parties for the long-term recovery and modernization of Ukraine in response to the large-scale destruction caused by Russia's full-scale invasion."

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about