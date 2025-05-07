The Verkhovna Rada Economic Committee also recommended supporting the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions
Exclusive
03:37 PM • 10209 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15420 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
02:38 PM • 17798 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
02:35 PM • 25327 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
01:29 PM • 25805 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
01:20 PM • 30458 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
10:29 AM • 74877 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84617 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
May 7, 09:50 AM • 79856 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
May 7, 09:39 AM • 73241 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
37%
746 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 44935 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

May 7, 07:16 AM • 58916 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

May 7, 07:28 AM • 11920 views

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

May 7, 07:42 AM • 30420 views

In occupied Sievierodonetsk, the Kremlin's "show-off" for May 9th failed - CCD

01:08 PM • 15177 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 74868 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 84612 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 79851 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 73236 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 103398 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:49 PM • 10599 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 57762 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 107766 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 104370 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 115385 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The Verkhovna Rada Economic Committee also recommended supporting the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4174 views

The Committee on Economic Policy has approved an agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources. Ratification of the agreement, which provides for the creation of a joint investment fund, will take place tomorrow.

The Verkhovna Rada Economic Committee also recommended supporting the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals

The agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States has already been approved by the Committee on Economic Policy. Its ratification will take place tomorrow. This was announced by the People's Deputy, Head of the Parliamentary Commission on the Protection of Investors' Rights, Halyna Yanchenko, reports UNN.

Our Committee on Economic Policy has just approved the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States for voting. The Committee recommended supporting the agreement. Its ratification will take place tomorrow 

- said Yanchenko.

Let's add

The draft agreement, which provides for the creation of a joint fund for managing investment projects in Ukraine, has been completed. Within its framework, the United States and Ukraine will strive to create conditions for increasing investment in the mining industry, energy and related technologies in Ukraine.

According to the document, the agreement "strengthens the strategic partnership between the parties for the long-term recovery and modernization of Ukraine in response to the large-scale destruction caused by Russia's full-scale invasion."

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about 07.05.25, 10:28 • 12343 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyPolitics
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$61.45
Bitcoin
$96,930.30
S&P 500
$5,615.55
Tesla
$273.12
Газ TTF
$34.49
Золото
$3,393.19
Ethereum
$1,817.33