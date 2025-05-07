$41.450.15
ukenru
Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7506 views

The Verkhovna Rada committee re-voted on the agreement with the United States regarding minerals, adding a clause on the absence of responsibility for other agreements. This was done to attract additional votes, MP Zheleznyak reported.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy re-voted on the agreement with the United States on mineral resources. They added a text about the absence of responsibility for other agreements. This was announced on Wednesday by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN writes.

Once again, this morning, the Committee on Foreign Policy re-voted on the decision on the agreement on minerals. That is, it changed its decision, which was adopted yesterday

- said People's Deputy Zheleznyak.

According to him, 11 voted "for", 1 abstained (Sharaskin, "Holos"), 2 did not vote (Gerashchenko and Ionova, "EU").

What has changed

"They included the "Batkivshchyna" proposal to add to the text of the decision: "At the time of voting, the deputies did not see the text of the two other agreements, therefore they are not responsible for them," Zheleznyak said.

"What does this affect? Nothing. I quote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "it does not contain any rule-making functions." Nor does it affect the compliance of deputies. It just makes it possible to collect more votes, in particular "Batkivshchyna". In the end, Sybiga honestly said: "I'm already confused about which text and statements we are talking about," Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, the following text was "added to the preamble" of yesterday's decision: "The Verkhovna Rada states that as of the date of ratification of the agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States on the establishment of the US-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, the Verkhovna Rada did not receive the text of the limited partnership agreement, other agreements, the conclusion of which is stipulated by this agreement. The Verkhovna Rada notes that the ratification of the agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States on the establishment of the US-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction does not mean ratification or automatic approval by the Parliament of the limited partnership agreement or any other agreements that will be concluded by the parties authorized to do so in order to implement this agreement".

Let us remind you

On May 6, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals. The ratification of the agreement on minerals was supported by 11 members of the committee.

Ukraine previously signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which is called the agreement on mineral resources.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
