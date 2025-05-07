The Verkhovna Rada Committee has changed its decision regarding the agreement with the United States on minerals: what it is about

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy re-voted on the agreement with the United States on mineral resources. They added a text about the absence of responsibility for other agreements. This was announced on Wednesday by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN writes.

Once again, this morning, the Committee on Foreign Policy re-voted on the decision on the agreement on minerals. That is, it changed its decision, which was adopted yesterday - said People's Deputy Zheleznyak.

According to him, 11 voted "for", 1 abstained (Sharaskin, "Holos"), 2 did not vote (Gerashchenko and Ionova, "EU").

What has changed

"They included the "Batkivshchyna" proposal to add to the text of the decision: "At the time of voting, the deputies did not see the text of the two other agreements, therefore they are not responsible for them," Zheleznyak said.

"What does this affect? Nothing. I quote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "it does not contain any rule-making functions." Nor does it affect the compliance of deputies. It just makes it possible to collect more votes, in particular "Batkivshchyna". In the end, Sybiga honestly said: "I'm already confused about which text and statements we are talking about," Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, the following text was "added to the preamble" of yesterday's decision: "The Verkhovna Rada states that as of the date of ratification of the agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States on the establishment of the US-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, the Verkhovna Rada did not receive the text of the limited partnership agreement, other agreements, the conclusion of which is stipulated by this agreement. The Verkhovna Rada notes that the ratification of the agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States on the establishment of the US-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction does not mean ratification or automatic approval by the Parliament of the limited partnership agreement or any other agreements that will be concluded by the parties authorized to do so in order to implement this agreement".

Let us remind you

On May 6, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals. The ratification of the agreement on minerals was supported by 11 members of the committee.



Ukraine previously signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which is called the agreement on mineral resources.

