$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 4586 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 16992 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 32963 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 36529 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 52361 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 46027 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 50277 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44727 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41274 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 100294 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
63%
749 mm
Popular news

The US is approaching the moment when it will have to make decisions regarding the war in Ukraine - Trump

May 7, 06:45 PM • 6306 views

In "Reserve+" the deferrals issued online were automatically extended.

May 7, 06:57 PM • 5170 views

Zuzana-2 howitzers, air defense missiles, and strike drones: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

May 7, 07:34 PM • 4196 views

Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

May 7, 09:38 PM • 4606 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

01:26 AM • 5130 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 32963 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 100294 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 103931 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 97106 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 88130 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 32851 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 64705 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 114518 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 110598 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 121300 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3638 views

Ukraine, together with the world, celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, recalling the tragic lessons of the Second World War and honoring more than 8 million Ukrainians who died in the fight against Nazism.

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

Today, May 8, Ukraine, like the entire civilized world, celebrates the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation - this is the day of those who fought against Nazism, writes UNN.

The Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation is not about triumphs or parades. It is about the human cost of victory, about pain, about loss. These are the lessons of history that humanity has no right to forget.

For more than 10 years, Ukraine has joined the European tradition of celebrating victory - with respect for human dignity and without loud celebrations. For our state and people, the Second World War was a struggle for survival, their freedom and the right to their own identity.

On September 1, 1939, German troops first attacked Poland, and then began to attack Lviv and other Ukrainian cities. And on June 22, 1941, the territory of the entire Ukraine became the battlefield of large-scale hostilities between Germany and the USSR. Ukrainians were forced to fight in the ranks of foreign armies, and often - on both sides of the front.

Ukraine condemns the participation of foreign military personnel in the May 9 parade in Moscow - MFA06.05.25, 15:13 • 8584 views

However, victory in this war did not bring freedom to Ukraine. Instead, our state underwent new repressions, deportations, famine, destruction of churches and the Ukrainian cultural elite. The history of World War II is about feat, betrayal, and tragedy. About Nazis and communists who tore Ukraine apart in their own interests, with indifference to human life.

But even despite all this, Ukrainians made a huge contribution to the victory over Nazism. And the price of this victory is more than 8 million Ukrainian lives. The price of peace that never came.

Therefore, today is not about the cult of victory, but about memory. It is also about responsibility to the past, present and future.

Today, Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom again. And today the struggle is again being waged against a totalitarian ideology that is covered by a past victory in order to justify a new aggression.

Memory is not only about honoring, but about the courage to prevent terrible bloodshed again, due to someone's dictatorial ideas.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the "truce" announced by Putin will come into effect on the night of May 7-806.05.25, 16:10 • 5880 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
Germany
Ukraine
Lviv
Poland
Brent
$61.58
Bitcoin
$99,151.00
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$34.53
Золото
$3,402.81
Ethereum
$1,900.72