The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the "truce" announced by Putin will come into effect on the night of May 7-8

The spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, stated that the ceasefire announced by the aggressor state will come into effect on the night of May 7-8. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

The "ceasefire" announced by the aggressor state is supposed to last until 00:00 on May 10-11.

Let us remind you

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced another "ceasefire" in the war between Russia and Ukraine. This time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that Putin's ceasefire is just a show, because it is impossible to develop a plan to end the war in 2-3 days. According to him, Ukraine will not play games so that Putin can get out of isolation on May 9.

White House chief Donald Trump stated that the US is in a favorable position for a deal on Russia's war against Ukraine, as both sides want peace. He also emphasized that the three-day ceasefire from Putin is progress.