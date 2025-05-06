The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the "truce" announced by Putin will come into effect on the night of May 7-8

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Exclusive
01:27 PM • 7168 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 16052 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 41058 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 34921 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 73316 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 51038 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 53268 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 99570 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 48095 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 41151 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
55%
749 mm
Popular news

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 72042 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 54124 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 48994 views

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

08:32 AM • 13500 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 34517 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 40939 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 73205 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 99522 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 122095 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 207114 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 1046 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 35027 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 54692 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 72582 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 28820 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the "truce" announced by Putin will come into effect on the night of May 7-8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3176 views

The spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the announced "ceasefire" will take effect on the night of May 7 to 8 and will last until May 11. Zelensky called it a performance, and Trump called it progress.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the "truce" announced by Putin will come into effect on the night of May 7-8

The spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, stated that the ceasefire announced by the aggressor state will come into effect on the night of May 7-8. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

The ceasefire on the night of May 7-8 will come into effect... 

- said Maria Zakharova.

The "ceasefire" announced by the aggressor state is supposed to last until 00:00 on May 10-11.

Let us remind you

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced another "ceasefire" in the war between Russia and Ukraine. This time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that Putin's ceasefire is just a show, because it is impossible to develop a plan to end the war in 2-3 days. According to him, Ukraine will not play games so that Putin can get out of isolation on May 9.

White House chief Donald Trump stated that the US is in a favorable position for a deal on Russia's war against Ukraine, as both sides want peace. He also emphasized that the three-day ceasefire from Putin is progress.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Brent
$61.74
Bitcoin
$93,942.40
S&P 500
$5,595.13
Tesla
$273.02
Газ TTF
$34.63
Золото
$3,399.71
Ethereum
$1,775.28