Ukraine condemns the participation of foreign military personnel in the May 9 parade in Moscow - MFA

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16530 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 22224 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52852 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41536 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47848 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88243 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47147 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40603 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57665 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130901 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20202 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16530 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 52852 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88243 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113728 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 206376 views
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20714 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 40251 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58549 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25310 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89541 views
Ukraine condemns the participation of foreign military personnel in the May 9 parade in Moscow - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1520 views

Ukraine condemns the participation of foreign military personnel in the May 9 parade in Moscow, where the army that commits crimes in Ukraine will march. Participation in the parade will be regarded as a mockery of the memory of the victory.

Ukraine condemns the participation of foreign military personnel in the May 9 parade in Moscow - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the possible participation of foreign military personnel in the May 9 parade in Moscow, where the army that is currently committing crimes on Ukrainian soil will march. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that on May 8, Ukraine, like other countries, will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism.

We cherish the memory of the Second World War, which burned every Ukrainian family. The front swept through our entire territory twice, and the total human losses of the Ukrainian people amounted to eight million dead: 5 million civilians and 3 million military 

- the statement reads.

And today, as the ministry stated, a state is waging war against Ukraine that is committing atrocities unseen in Europe since the Second World War: mass murders, torture, deportations, attacks on energy infrastructure, civilian objects.

It is this army that will march on May 9 on Red Square in Moscow. These people are not liberators of Europe, they are occupiers and war criminals. To march side by side with them is to share responsibility for the blood of murdered Ukrainian children, civilians and soldiers, and not to honor the victory over Nazism. Russia invites foreign soldiers to participate in the May 9 parade in order to whitewash its war crimes and justify aggression 

- the statement reads.

EU responded to Putin's "ceasefire": Russia can stop the killings and bombings at any time, without waiting for May 829.04.25, 14:46 • 5638 views

The participation of foreign military personnel in this event is unacceptable and will be regarded by Ukraine as a mockery of the memory of the victory over Nazism, the memory of millions of Ukrainian front-line soldiers who liberated our country and the whole of Europe from Nazism eight decades ago 

- added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on all foreign countries to refrain from participating of their military personnel in the parade in Moscow on May 9.

This especially applies to countries that declare neutrality in relation to Russian aggression against Ukraine or consistently take a neutral position in international relations. The participation of the military of such countries in a joint parade will directly violate such declared neutrality and will look like support for the aggressor state 

- the ministry noted.

We call on all foreign states and international organizations to honor the victims of the Second World War and the collective victory over Nazism with dignity, which does not justify Russian aggression and atrocities against Ukrainians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the international community to honor the victims of the Second World War with dignity without trying to justify the aggression of the Russian Federation.

"ATESH" movement: Putin's regime is preparing provocations for May 9 to discredit the resistance05.05.25, 16:15 • 7360 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine
