Ukraine condemns the participation of foreign military personnel in the May 9 parade in Moscow - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned the possible participation of foreign military personnel in the May 9 parade in Moscow, where the army that is currently committing crimes on Ukrainian soil will march. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that on May 8, Ukraine, like other countries, will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism.

We cherish the memory of the Second World War, which burned every Ukrainian family. The front swept through our entire territory twice, and the total human losses of the Ukrainian people amounted to eight million dead: 5 million civilians and 3 million military - the statement reads.

And today, as the ministry stated, a state is waging war against Ukraine that is committing atrocities unseen in Europe since the Second World War: mass murders, torture, deportations, attacks on energy infrastructure, civilian objects.

It is this army that will march on May 9 on Red Square in Moscow. These people are not liberators of Europe, they are occupiers and war criminals. To march side by side with them is to share responsibility for the blood of murdered Ukrainian children, civilians and soldiers, and not to honor the victory over Nazism. Russia invites foreign soldiers to participate in the May 9 parade in order to whitewash its war crimes and justify aggression - the statement reads.

The participation of foreign military personnel in this event is unacceptable and will be regarded by Ukraine as a mockery of the memory of the victory over Nazism, the memory of millions of Ukrainian front-line soldiers who liberated our country and the whole of Europe from Nazism eight decades ago - added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on all foreign countries to refrain from participating of their military personnel in the parade in Moscow on May 9.

This especially applies to countries that declare neutrality in relation to Russian aggression against Ukraine or consistently take a neutral position in international relations. The participation of the military of such countries in a joint parade will directly violate such declared neutrality and will look like support for the aggressor state - the ministry noted.

We call on all foreign states and international organizations to honor the victims of the Second World War and the collective victory over Nazism with dignity, which does not justify Russian aggression and atrocities against Ukrainians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on the international community to honor the victims of the Second World War with dignity without trying to justify the aggression of the Russian Federation.

