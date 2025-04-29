EU responded to Putin's "ceasefire": Russia can stop the killings and bombings at any time, without waiting for May 8

Russia can stop the killings and bombings in Ukraine immediately, without waiting for May 8. This is how the European Commission's spokeswoman Anitta Hipper reacted to the Russian announcement of a temporary ceasefire from May 8 to 11 during a briefing on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Our position is very clear. Russia can stop the killings and bombings at any time. So there is absolutely no need to wait until May 8. They can do it right now, just today," said the European Commission's spokeswoman.

"And, as we know, Russia has the experience of an aggressor, so we need to see and evaluate Russia's actions first. Meanwhile, Ukraine has already agreed to an unconditional ceasefire for more than a month. So, for our part, we continue to support Ukraine towards a lasting, just and comprehensive peace," Hipper stressed.

Let us remind you

The Russian Federation announces a ceasefire from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the ceasefire.

