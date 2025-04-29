EU responded to Putin's "ceasefire": Russia can stop the killings and bombings at any time, without waiting for May 8

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert
Exclusive
11:06 AM • 10973 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 19535 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 24129 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 51427 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 57728 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 52882 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 48838 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 32267 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59199 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 59173 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.9m/s
22%
752 mm
Popular news

Warm weather returns to Ukraine: what the weather will be like on Tuesday

April 29, 03:48 AM • 24478 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

April 29, 04:52 AM • 28176 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 30089 views

In Donetsk region, the enemy struck 5 cities and villages in the morning, 5 dead in a day, a child among the wounded

08:32 AM • 21343 views

Sumy region: 87 Russian strikes in 24 hours, man killed by direct hit from FPV drone

09:11 AM • 7310 views
Publications

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 51428 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 57729 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 52883 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 48839 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 48670 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 28912 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 48592 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 47731 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 154413 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 67565 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

EU responded to Putin's "ceasefire": Russia can stop the killings and bombings at any time, without waiting for May 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1948 views

A European Commission spokeswoman said that Russia can stop its aggression in Ukraine immediately. Ukraine has already agreed to a ceasefire, so the EU supports a just peace.

EU responded to Putin's "ceasefire": Russia can stop the killings and bombings at any time, without waiting for May 8

Russia can stop the killings and bombings in Ukraine immediately, without waiting for May 8. This is how the European Commission's spokeswoman Anitta Hipper reacted to the Russian announcement of a temporary ceasefire from May 8 to 11 during a briefing on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Our position is very clear. Russia can stop the killings and bombings at any time. So there is absolutely no need to wait until May 8. They can do it right now, just today," said the European Commission's spokeswoman.

"And, as we know, Russia has the experience of an aggressor, so we need to see and evaluate Russia's actions first. Meanwhile, Ukraine has already agreed to an unconditional ceasefire for more than a month. So, for our part, we continue to support Ukraine towards a lasting, just and comprehensive peace," Hipper stressed.

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire28.04.25, 16:08 • 37282 views

Let us remind you

The Russian Federation announces a ceasefire from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the ceasefire.

There is no reason to wait for May 8: Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new "truce"28.04.25, 22:13 • 9686 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Ukraine
Brent
$63.74
Bitcoin
$95,134.40
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$30.90
Золото
$3,318.26
Ethereum
$1,829.75