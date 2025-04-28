There is no reason to wait for May 8: Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new "truce"

$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 4428 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
02:20 PM • 17023 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 31756 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 22324 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 22530 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 32334 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 26980 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14010 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 25361 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 72222 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

The White House insists on a peace plan for Ukraine with the loss of part of the territory - Bild

April 28, 10:54 AM • 8740 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12693 views

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

02:14 PM • 16674 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 13190 views

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

05:25 PM • 7760 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 13190 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 32334 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 26980 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 25361 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 72222 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 12696 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 35547 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 35612 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 142724 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 57044 views
There is no reason to wait for May 8: Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new "truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

The President of Ukraine stated that there is no reason to wait until May 8 for a ceasefire. He called for an immediate 30-day ceasefire.

There is no reason to wait for May 8: Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new "truce"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to declare a truce from May 8 to 11 on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, noting that there is no reason to wait for May 8, the fire must be stopped not for a few days, UNN reports.

Cherkasy region. Work is currently underway to restore gas supply. After the "Shahed" strike, there is damage to the infrastructure, and this is ordinary civilian infrastructure. Russia has once again struck an object that is not about war, but about people. This also happened against the background of the world's demands to Russia to end this war, to establish silence. That is, every new day is new clear proof that Russia must be pressured, and pressured tangibly, so that they there, in Moscow, are forced to end this war - a war that only Russia needs 

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine did not want a single second of this war and declares that it is ready to work as quickly as possible with all partners who can help establish peace and guarantee security.

Russia constantly rejects all this and manipulates the world, tries to deceive the United States. We responded positively to the American proposal of complete silence back on March 11. We offered Russia bilaterally to stop strikes at least on civilian objects, at least on them. We offered to make a full and continue for 30 days ceasefire on Easter. Russia constantly rejects all this and manipulates the world. Trying to deceive the United States 

- added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Putin's next announcement of a truce is an attempt to manipulate.

Now again another attempt at manipulation: for some reason everyone should wait for May 8 and only then stop the fire to ensure Putin's silence during the parade. We value people's lives, not parades. That is why we believe - the world believes - that there is no reason to wait for May 8. And the fire must not be stopped for a few days, so that they can kill again later. Immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire - and at least for 30 days, to be guaranteed and reliable - this is what can provide the basis for real diplomacy. We confirm this proposal of ours. America's position also remains. Russia knows what to do and how to respond. Stopping the fire is real. We believe that the pressure of the world, the pressure of the United States can push Russia to exactly the kind of response that is needed 

- the Head of State noted.

Let us remind

Russia announced a truce from May 8 to 11, referring to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the truce.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to support a long-term ceasefire. He called on Russia to stop the fire now from any date and for 30 days, and not just for the parade.

White House spokeswoman said that the US President has made it clear that he wants to see a permanent ceasefire. This was a response to Putin's proposal for a temporary truce.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
