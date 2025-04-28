There is no reason to wait for May 8: Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new "truce"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to declare a truce from May 8 to 11 on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, noting that there is no reason to wait for May 8, the fire must be stopped not for a few days, UNN reports.

Cherkasy region. Work is currently underway to restore gas supply. After the "Shahed" strike, there is damage to the infrastructure, and this is ordinary civilian infrastructure. Russia has once again struck an object that is not about war, but about people. This also happened against the background of the world's demands to Russia to end this war, to establish silence. That is, every new day is new clear proof that Russia must be pressured, and pressured tangibly, so that they there, in Moscow, are forced to end this war - a war that only Russia needs - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine did not want a single second of this war and declares that it is ready to work as quickly as possible with all partners who can help establish peace and guarantee security.

Russia constantly rejects all this and manipulates the world, tries to deceive the United States. We responded positively to the American proposal of complete silence back on March 11. We offered Russia bilaterally to stop strikes at least on civilian objects, at least on them. We offered to make a full and continue for 30 days ceasefire on Easter. Russia constantly rejects all this and manipulates the world. Trying to deceive the United States - added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Putin's next announcement of a truce is an attempt to manipulate.

Now again another attempt at manipulation: for some reason everyone should wait for May 8 and only then stop the fire to ensure Putin's silence during the parade. We value people's lives, not parades. That is why we believe - the world believes - that there is no reason to wait for May 8. And the fire must not be stopped for a few days, so that they can kill again later. Immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire - and at least for 30 days, to be guaranteed and reliable - this is what can provide the basis for real diplomacy. We confirm this proposal of ours. America's position also remains. Russia knows what to do and how to respond. Stopping the fire is real. We believe that the pressure of the world, the pressure of the United States can push Russia to exactly the kind of response that is needed - the Head of State noted.

Let us remind

Russia announced a truce from May 8 to 11, referring to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the truce.

Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to support a long-term ceasefire. He called on Russia to stop the fire now from any date and for 30 days, and not just for the parade.

White House spokeswoman said that the US President has made it clear that he wants to see a permanent ceasefire. This was a response to Putin's proposal for a temporary truce.