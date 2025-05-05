"ATESH" movement: Putin's regime is preparing provocations for May 9 to discredit the resistance
Russian special services are planning terrorist attacks against civilians on May 9 in order to blame the resistance movement. This is a classic FSB tactic for propaganda and discrediting the resistance.
Russian special services are preparing provocations for May 9 in order to accuse the resistance movement of committing terrorist acts against civilians - both on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian lands. This was reported by the "ATESH" partisan movement in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
Agents of the "ATESH" movement from various силових структур рф передають information about the fact that Russian special services plan provocations on May 9 in order to accuse the resistance movements of Putin's rashist regime of them. We are talking about possible terrorist attacks against civilians both on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
The movement emphasizes that this is a classic FSB tactic that has been repeatedly used to create a propaganda picture, strengthen repression and discredit any resistance to the Putin regime.
Their goal is to create a picture for propaganda, strengthen repression and discredit all resistance movements, including "ATESH"
We declare officially: the "ATESH" movement operates exclusively against the occupation forces and military infrastructure. We do not fight with civilians - we act in the interests of ordinary citizens. That is why the enemy is afraid of us and tries to denigrate us
