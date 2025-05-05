$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 44900 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 85914 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 96168 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 143593 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 171946 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203271 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 108262 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 102123 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102367 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67726 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
1m/s
64%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 49433 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 47562 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 37760 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29344 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 25926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 85914 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 96168 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203271 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 97614 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 116447 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 26242 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29644 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 38067 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 25912 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 43551 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

"ATESH" movement: Putin's regime is preparing provocations for May 9 to discredit the resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Russian special services are planning terrorist attacks against civilians on May 9 in order to blame the resistance movement. This is a classic FSB tactic for propaganda and discrediting the resistance.

"ATESH" movement: Putin's regime is preparing provocations for May 9 to discredit the resistance
""

Russian special services are preparing provocations for May 9 in order to accuse the resistance movement of committing terrorist acts against civilians - both on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian lands. This was reported by the "ATESH" partisan movement in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Agents of the "ATESH" movement from various силових структур рф передають information about the fact that Russian special services plan provocations on May 9 in order to accuse the resistance movements of Putin's rashist regime of them. We are talking about possible terrorist attacks against civilians both on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine 

- сообщается "АТЕШ".

The movement emphasizes that this is a classic FSB tactic that has been repeatedly used to create a propaganda picture, strengthen repression and discredit any resistance to the Putin regime.

In occupied Sevastopol, it was decided to abandon the parade on May 905.05.25, 15:15 • 3072 views

Their goal is to create a picture for propaganda, strengthen repression and discredit all resistance movements, including "ATESH"

- йдеться в дописі.

We declare officially: the "ATESH" movement operates exclusively against the occupation forces and military infrastructure. We do not fight with civilians - we act in the interests of ordinary citizens. That is why the enemy is afraid of us and tries to denigrate us

- підкреслили в "АТЕШ".

Partisans watched the military engineering institute in Russian Tyumen: what they found out04.05.25, 18:58 • 6098 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Atesh
Ukraine
Brent
$60.36
Bitcoin
$94,351.30
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.72
Золото
$3,328.50
Ethereum
$1,805.58