The "ATESH" partisan movement monitored the Tyumen Military Engineering Institute and discovered the presence of over 300 foreign servicemen who are acquiring specialized knowledge and skills there, reports UNN.

The Tyumen Military Engineering Institute named after Proshlyakov is a strategically important object in the military education system of the Russian Federation. Our attention to this educational institution is due to its unique status - the message says.

According to "ATESH", the Proshlyakov Institute is the only educational institution in Russia that specializes exclusively in the training of officer personnel for engineering troops. This makes it a key link in ensuring the combat capability of the Russian army.

We managed to obtain information that more than 1,500 cadets are studying within the walls of the educational institution. It is especially worth noting the presence of over 300 foreign servicemen who are acquiring specialized knowledge and skills here - reported in ATESH.

The partisans noted that the collected data will be carefully analyzed, transferred to the JFO, and used for further work to weaken the military potential of the enemy.

