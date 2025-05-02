"ATESH" Partisans Conducted Reconnaissance of a Key Enterprise of the Russian Military-Industrial Complex: Details

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7764 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
11:48 AM • 27314 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 50266 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 62972 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41626 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50431 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 79518 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147271 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 123224 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132023 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Tags
Authors
US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 33444 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 32628 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 13557 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 41124 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 31877 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 32966 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 42240 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 62972 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 58857 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 137287 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 7764 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 10954 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 12049 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 14314 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 33000 views
"ATESH" Partisans Conducted Reconnaissance of a Key Enterprise of the Russian Military-Industrial Complex: Details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5536 views

ATESH partisans conducted reconnaissance of the Obukhov Plant, which is a key enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex. The plant develops components for anti-aircraft missile systems and radars.

"ATESH" Partisans Conducted Reconnaissance of a Key Enterprise of the Russian Military-Industrial Complex: Details

Partisans of the military movement ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Obukhov plant in St. Petersburg. This is one of the key enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Russia. This is written by UNN with reference to the organization in Telegram.

Details

As reported, the plant is part of the PKO "Almaz-Antey" concern and plays a critical role in maintaining the military potential of the occupiers. The company specializes in the production of high-tech products for both military and civilian purposes.

We have received information that China is supplying weapons to Russia - Zelenskyy17.04.25, 19:25 • 7396 views

Our agents have recorded important details of the plant's operation and logistics processes, which in the future will help the Defense Forces of Ukraine to more effectively weaken the aggressor's military-industrial machine 

– the message reads.

NATO is concerned that Russia may soon deploy nuclear weapons in space12.04.25, 15:39 • 3789 views

In particular, the plant's facilities develop and manufacture components for anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations, and automated air defense control systems, which are actively used against Ukraine.

Let us remind you

North Korea plans a large-scale transfer of weapons to Russia. North Korea has already transferred 120 units of 170-mm self-propelled artillery units and 240-mm MLRS to Russia. In addition, North Korea this year plans to transfer another 148 KN-23 missiles to Russia, intelligence found out.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
NATO
North Korea
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$60.98
Bitcoin
$97,357.80
S&P 500
$5,692.86
Tesla
$292.20
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,231.96
Ethereum
$1,852.41