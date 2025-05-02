"ATESH" Partisans Conducted Reconnaissance of a Key Enterprise of the Russian Military-Industrial Complex: Details

Partisans of the military movement ATESH conducted reconnaissance of the Obukhov plant in St. Petersburg. This is one of the key enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Russia. This is written by UNN with reference to the organization in Telegram.

Details

As reported, the plant is part of the PKO "Almaz-Antey" concern and plays a critical role in maintaining the military potential of the occupiers. The company specializes in the production of high-tech products for both military and civilian purposes.

We have received information that China is supplying weapons to Russia - Zelenskyy

Our agents have recorded important details of the plant's operation and logistics processes, which in the future will help the Defense Forces of Ukraine to more effectively weaken the aggressor's military-industrial machine – the message reads.

NATO is concerned that Russia may soon deploy nuclear weapons in space

In particular, the plant's facilities develop and manufacture components for anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations, and automated air defense control systems, which are actively used against Ukraine.

Let us remind you

North Korea plans a large-scale transfer of weapons to Russia. North Korea has already transferred 120 units of 170-mm self-propelled artillery units and 240-mm MLRS to Russia. In addition, North Korea this year plans to transfer another 148 KN-23 missiles to Russia, intelligence found out.