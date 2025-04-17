We have received information that China is supplying weapons to Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has received information that China is supplying weapons to Russia, including gunpowder and artillery.

Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Important information, it is not very pleasant. We have finally received information that China is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation, and we will be ready to talk about it in detail. Today we have general information from security services, from intelligence, about gunpowder, artillery. I think we will be able to talk about it in detail next week, especially about the data that we believe that representatives of China are engaged in the production of some weapons on the territory of Russia. - said Zelenskyy.

Reminder

On April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian soldiers had taken two Chinese citizens prisoner in the Donetsk region, who were fighting as part of the Russian army.

