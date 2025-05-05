In occupied Sevastopol, it was decided to abandon the parade on May 9

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 44975 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 86011 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 96261 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 143646 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 171979 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203319 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 108270 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 102130 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102377 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67728 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
1m/s
64%
746 mm
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 49433 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 47562 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 37760 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29344 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 25926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 86011 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 96261 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203319 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 97639 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 116456 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 26304 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29711 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 38129 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 25925 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 43564 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

In occupied Sevastopol, it was decided to abandon the parade on May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3078 views

The May 9 parade was canceled in occupied Sevastopol. The parade will also not take place in Krasnodar due to the threat of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Serbian President Vucic fell ill, and Fico canceled his visits.

In occupied Sevastopol, it was decided to abandon the parade on May 9

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol by Russia, the invaders canceled the parade in honor of May 9 "for security reasons." This was announced by the occupation "governor" of the city, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, writes UNN.

We will not publish the schedule of events for obvious reasons. There will be no victory parade in Sevastopol this year, this position has been agreed with the Ministry of Defense 

- Russian media quote Razvozhaev.

The occupation head of the city also added that the All-Russian action "Immortal Regiment" will be held in the city in online format. At the same time, festive concerts are planned in all municipalities of Sevastopol.

Also this year, the military parade will not take place in Russian Krasnodar. The governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, said that this decision is related to the high level of threat of air attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Supplement

Sweden's Minister for Migration, Johan Forssell, was outraged by the pro-Russian motor rally in Stockholm on May 9. On his X page, he wrote that "it pisses him off" and hinted that Russians could pay dearly for participating in the motor rally.

Links to extremist movements are an example of a circumstance that may fall under the new requirement for conduct for obtaining a residence permit. We have no obligation to be hospitable to people who threaten our public order or security 

- the politician says in the post.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suddenly fell ill, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico began canceling previously planned visits, raising questions about his health after last year's assassination attempt. Earlier, both politicians promised to come to the parade in Moscow.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Aleksandar Vučić
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Robert Fico
Stockholm
Serbia
Sweden
Sevastopol
Brent
$60.36
Bitcoin
$94,351.30
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.72
Золото
$3,328.50
Ethereum
$1,805.58