In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol by Russia, the invaders canceled the parade in honor of May 9 "for security reasons." This was announced by the occupation "governor" of the city, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, writes UNN.

We will not publish the schedule of events for obvious reasons. There will be no victory parade in Sevastopol this year, this position has been agreed with the Ministry of Defense - Russian media quote Razvozhaev.

The occupation head of the city also added that the All-Russian action "Immortal Regiment" will be held in the city in online format. At the same time, festive concerts are planned in all municipalities of Sevastopol.

Also this year, the military parade will not take place in Russian Krasnodar. The governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, said that this decision is related to the high level of threat of air attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Supplement

Sweden's Minister for Migration, Johan Forssell, was outraged by the pro-Russian motor rally in Stockholm on May 9. On his X page, he wrote that "it pisses him off" and hinted that Russians could pay dearly for participating in the motor rally.

Links to extremist movements are an example of a circumstance that may fall under the new requirement for conduct for obtaining a residence permit. We have no obligation to be hospitable to people who threaten our public order or security - the politician says in the post.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suddenly fell ill, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico began canceling previously planned visits, raising questions about his health after last year's assassination attempt. Earlier, both politicians promised to come to the parade in Moscow.