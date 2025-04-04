SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4 for flights until October 1, 2025.
Over the past week, Russia has fired 1,220 bombs, 850 drones, and 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and international support to defend against Russian aggression.
The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.
38-year-old Salvan Momika, known for burning Korans in Sweden, was shot dead in his apartment in Södertälje. The incident occurred during a live broadcast on TikTok, and police confirmed his death from a gunshot wound.
On January 26, the world celebrates International Customs Day, Audit Day and World Environmental Education Day. Each holiday has its own history and special significance for the development of society.
Sweden is preparing constitutional amendments to deprive citizenship for espionage and threats to state security. The changes will affect people with dual citizenship and those who obtained it fraudulently.
A drone dropped paint on the territory of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm on the night of November 29. The incident occurred after vandals attacked the Swedish Embassy in Moscow.
Sweden is investigating the damage to two data cables in the Baltic Sea, looking into the involvement of the Chinese ship Yi Peng 3. Germany considers the incident an act of hybrid warfare.
In the Swedish city of Västerås, a Russian Orthodox Church was built near important strategic facilities, including an airport and a water treatment plant. The Swedish Security Police confirmed that the church was used for Russian intelligence activities.
Swedish prosecutors have confirmed an investigation into a rape in a Stockholm hotel. Several media outlets accuse footballer Kylian Mbappe of being involved, although he denies any involvement.
The First Lady of Ukraine and the Ministers of Health of Ukraine and Sweden visit a rehabilitation center in Kyiv. The Ukrainian version of a book by a Swedish rehabilitation specialist on recovery from spinal cord injuries was presented.
South Korean writer Han Kang, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, refused to hold celebrations and press conferences because of the wars in the world. She considers it inappropriate to celebrate against the backdrop of “tragic events.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but experts do not predict he will win. The committee may focus on humanitarian actors who help civilians.
The Swedish Security Service suggests Iranian involvement in the incidents near the Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Two Swedish teenagers are arrested on suspicion of detonating grenades near the embassy in Denmark.
The Right-Livelihood-Stiftung has announced the winners of its alternative Nobel Prize. The winners include a Palestinian human rights activist, activists from the Philippines and Mozambique, and a British research project.
Two NATO headquarters are planned to be located in Finland: the Land Forces Northern Europe and the Forward Land Forces. The exact location of the headquarters has not yet been approved, but the cities of Mikkeli, Sodankylä, and Rovaniemi are being considered.
Sweden has accused Russia of interfering with the operation of its satellites, which caused interruptions in television broadcasting in Ukraine.
Sweden and Iran exchanged prisoners with the mediation of Oman: Sweden released a former Iranian official, and Iran released two detained Swedes.
Ukrainian athletes Ivanna Burba, Amelia Volynskaya, Alexandra Koretskaya, Maria Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulik, Elizaveta Lymar, Angelina Ovchinnikova and Valeria Tishchenko won gold in sports swimming at the third stage of the World Cup in Markham, Canada.
Yaroslava Maguchikh won gold in the high jump at the first stage of the 2024 Diamond League in Stockholm, Irina Gerashchenko won bronze, and Imke Onnen from Germany won silver.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed their participation in the first global peace summit during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Stockholm.
Ukraine and Norway signed a security agreement in Stockholm, while Norway pledged to provide long-term military and non-military support to Ukraine, including allocating more than 6 billion euros for 2023-2027.
Ukraine and Iceland have signed a comprehensive security agreement that provides long-term economic, humanitarian, defense support and cooperation for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.
Ukraine and Sweden have signed an agreement on security cooperation, which strengthens their partnership in the field of security.
Today, Ukraine will sign three security agreements that will provide Kiev with long – term support, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will be in Stockholm today for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.
The International Chamber of Commerce tribunal has banned russia's gazprom from bringing a gas dispute with Czech energy company CEZ to russian courts, confirming that such disputes should be resolved through ICC arbitration.
The Baltic states and Northern Europe have reaffirmed their unity against russia's "shadow war. " Sweden joined NATO, and the Baltic prime ministers promised not to abandon their support for Ukraine despite moscow's intimidation.
Iryna Kobeleva, a 16-year-old girl from Mariupol, won 5 medals, including 4 gold and 1 silver, at the European Wushu Championships in Stockholm.
Taylor Swift returned as part of her Eras Tour in Paris, presenting a new outfit and an edited setlist with six new tracks from her album "The Tortured Poets Department" during a 3-hour energetic show.
Today, on April 26, in many countries around the world, people who have patented their inventions, written a work or done something else original thanks to their intellectual abilities can join events to mark the International Day of Intellectual Property.