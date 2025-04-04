$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15471 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28121 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64535 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213455 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122423 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391674 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310555 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213710 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244200 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255085 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131580 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213455 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391674 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254197 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310555 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2930 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13997 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45161 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72048 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57151 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Stockholm

An aviation brand with Ukrainian roots will launch three new flights to Chisinau

SkyUp Airlines is opening new European destinations from Chisinau. Promotional tickets from EUR 14.5 are available only on April 4 for flights until October 1, 2025.

Economy • 03:27 PM • 10482 views

Zelensky: Russia launched more than 1,200 bombs in Ukraine in a week

Over the past week, Russia has fired 1,220 bombs, 850 drones, and 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and international support to defend against Russian aggression.

War • February 16, 10:17 AM • 40265 views

Ukraine wins a court case in Sweden against Ukrnafta shareholders: the company is to be compensated $22 million

The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.

Economy • February 3, 10:28 AM • 30044 views

Quran burner shot dead in Stockholm during TikTok broadcast

38-year-old Salvan Momika, known for burning Korans in Sweden, was shot dead in his apartment in Södertälje. The incident occurred during a live broadcast on TikTok, and police confirmed his death from a gunshot wound.

News of the World • January 30, 09:58 AM • 30046 views

International Customs Day, World Environmental Education Day: what else is celebrated on January 26

On January 26, the world celebrates International Customs Day, Audit Day and World Environmental Education Day. Each holiday has its own history and special significance for the development of society.

Society • January 26, 04:03 AM • 33605 views

Sweden plans to deprive citizenship for espionage and security threats

Sweden is preparing constitutional amendments to deprive citizenship for espionage and threats to state security. The changes will affect people with dual citizenship and those who obtained it fraudulently.

News of the World • January 15, 08:48 PM • 24394 views

In Stockholm, a drone dropped paint on the territory of the Russian Embassy

A drone dropped paint on the territory of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm on the night of November 29. The incident occurred after vandals attacked the Swedish Embassy in Moscow.

News of the World • November 29, 02:28 PM • 15328 views

Sweden investigates possible involvement of Chinese vessel in damaging cables in the Baltic Sea - media

Sweden is investigating the damage to two data cables in the Baltic Sea, looking into the involvement of the Chinese ship Yi Peng 3. Germany considers the incident an act of hybrid warfare.

News of the World • November 20, 05:28 PM • 22075 views

Russian church built in Sweden near strategic sites - Politico

In the Swedish city of Västerås, a Russian Orthodox Church was built near important strategic facilities, including an airport and a water treatment plant. The Swedish Security Police confirmed that the church was used for Russian intelligence activities.

News of the World • November 12, 05:23 AM • 20495 views

Kylian Mbappe is involved in a rape case

Swedish prosecutors have confirmed an investigation into a rape in a Stockholm hotel. Several media outlets accuse footballer Kylian Mbappe of being involved, although he denies any involvement.

Sports • October 15, 04:56 PM • 27481 views

To provide medical care for mine injuries: how Kyiv region plans to improve rehabilitation center

The First Lady of Ukraine and the Ministers of Health of Ukraine and Sweden visit a rehabilitation center in Kyiv. The Ukrainian version of a book by a Swedish rehabilitation specialist on recovery from spinal cord injuries was presented.

Kyiv region • October 15, 03:31 PM • 14590 views

Nobel Prize winner Han Kang refuses to hold press conferences because of wars in the world

South Korean writer Han Kang, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, refused to hold celebrations and press conferences because of the wars in the world. She considers it inappropriate to celebrate against the backdrop of “tragic events.

Culture • October 12, 10:09 PM • 20792 views

Zelensky was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but experts do not predict he will win. The committee may focus on humanitarian actors who help civilians.

Politics • October 4, 09:16 AM • 116295 views

Sweden suspects Iran may be behind attacks on Israeli embassies

The Swedish Security Service suggests Iranian involvement in the incidents near the Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Two Swedish teenagers are arrested on suspicion of detonating grenades near the embassy in Denmark.

News of the World • October 4, 06:31 AM • 15402 views

Winners of the Alternative Nobel Prize announced in Stockholm

The Right-Livelihood-Stiftung has announced the winners of its alternative Nobel Prize. The winners include a Palestinian human rights activist, activists from the Philippines and Mozambique, and a British research project.

News of the World • October 3, 11:48 AM • 12957 views

Finland plans to host two NATO headquarters

Two NATO headquarters are planned to be located in Finland: the Land Forces Northern Europe and the Forward Land Forces. The exact location of the headquarters has not yet been approved, but the cities of Mikkeli, Sodankylä, and Rovaniemi are being considered.

News of the World • September 19, 06:43 AM • 14924 views

Sweden accused Russia of interfering in the operation of satellites

Sweden has accused Russia of interfering with the operation of its satellites, which caused interruptions in television broadcasting in Ukraine.

News of the World • June 21, 06:25 AM • 16857 views

Sweden and Iran exchange prisoners with the mediation of Oman

Sweden and Iran exchanged prisoners with the mediation of Oman: Sweden released a former Iranian official, and Iran released two detained Swedes.

Politics • June 16, 12:04 AM • 109202 views

The national team of Ukraine won "gold" of the World Cup in Artistic Swimming in Canada

Ukrainian athletes Ivanna Burba, Amelia Volynskaya, Alexandra Koretskaya, Maria Zdorovtsova, Alisa Kulik, Elizaveta Lymar, Angelina Ovchinnikova and Valeria Tishchenko won gold in sports swimming at the third stage of the World Cup in Markham, Canada.

Sports • June 3, 09:57 AM • 30940 views

Yaroslava Moguchy won gold at the 2024 Diamond League in Stockholm

Yaroslava Maguchikh won gold in the high jump at the first stage of the 2024 Diamond League in Stockholm, Irina Gerashchenko won bronze, and Imke Onnen from Germany won silver.

Sports • June 3, 01:30 AM • 28482 views

Peace summit: Finnish President and Danish prime minister confirm their participation to Zelensky

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed their participation in the first global peace summit during a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Stockholm.

Politics • May 31, 01:26 PM • 21745 views

Ukraine and Norway sign security agreement

Ukraine and Norway signed a security agreement in Stockholm, while Norway pledged to provide long-term military and non-military support to Ukraine, including allocating more than 6 billion euros for 2023-2027.

War • May 31, 11:29 AM • 23798 views

Ukraine and Iceland sign security agreement

Ukraine and Iceland have signed a comprehensive security agreement that provides long-term economic, humanitarian, defense support and cooperation for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO.

War • May 31, 10:59 AM • 22567 views

Ukraine and Sweden sign security agreement

Ukraine and Sweden have signed an agreement on security cooperation, which strengthens their partnership in the field of security.

War • May 31, 09:07 AM • 23080 views

Ukraine to sign three security agreements today - Zelensky

Today, Ukraine will sign three security agreements that will provide Kiev with long – term support, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will be in Stockholm today for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

War • May 31, 07:59 AM • 22271 views

ICC tribunal bans Gazprom from referring gas dispute to russian court

The International Chamber of Commerce tribunal has banned russia's gazprom from bringing a gas dispute with Czech energy company CEZ to russian courts, confirming that such disputes should be resolved through ICC arbitration.

Economy • May 24, 12:15 PM • 18079 views

Scandinavian countries unite amid growing security threats from russia and are ready to confront the "shadow war"

The Baltic states and Northern Europe have reaffirmed their unity against russia's "shadow war. " Sweden joined NATO, and the Baltic prime ministers promised not to abandon their support for Ukraine despite moscow's intimidation.

War • May 13, 02:47 PM • 21256 views

A 16-year-old athlete from Mariupol won 5 medals at the European Wushu Championships

Iryna Kobeleva, a 16-year-old girl from Mariupol, won 5 medals, including 4 gold and 1 silver, at the European Wushu Championships in Stockholm.

Sports • May 10, 03:36 PM • 26194 views

Taylor Swift held the first show of the European part of the tour: surprised fans with new outfits and changes in the setlist

Taylor Swift returned as part of her Eras Tour in Paris, presenting a new outfit and an edited setlist with six new tracks from her album "The Tortured Poets Department" during a 3-hour energetic show.

Culture • May 10, 01:45 PM • 107061 views

April 26: International Intellectual Property Day, World Women's Health Day

Today, on April 26, in many countries around the world, people who have patented their inventions, written a work or done something else original thanks to their intellectual abilities can join events to mark the International Day of Intellectual Property.

UNN Lite • April 26, 03:03 AM • 136963 views