Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sweden threatens Russians: car rally until May 9 may cost residence permit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The Minister of Migration of Sweden expressed outrage over the pro-Russian car rally in Stockholm. Participants have connections with the Kremlin organization "Immortal Regiment".

Sweden threatens Russians: car rally until May 9 may cost residence permit

Swedish Minister for Migration Johan Forssell is outraged by the pro-Russian car rally held in Stockholm on May 9. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Swedish publication Expressen and the statement of the Minister on the social network X.

Details

The Swedish media learned about the plans of the Russians to hold a motor parade for the so-called "Victory Day" on May 9 in Stockholm.

According to Expressen, among the participants of the planned motor rally are a former Nazi leader, a former employee of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, and outspoken supporters of dictator Vladimir Putin.

The information of Expressen caused outrage among the Swedish Minister for Migration. On his page on social network X, he wrote that "he is angry" about the situation and hinted that the Russians may pay dearly for participating in the motor rally.

Links to extremist movements are an example of a circumstance that may fall under the new conduct requirement for obtaining a residence permit. We have no obligation to extend hospitality to people who threaten our public order or security.

- the politician said in a statement.

It is noted that the participants of the motor rally have connections with the Kremlin organization "Immortal Regiment", which annually holds propaganda events for May 9 in Russia and other countries of the world.

Let us remind you

The Russian Federal Security Service plans to stage showy terrorist attacks in some Russian cities on May 9 in order to blame Ukraine for them and thus disrupt the peace initiatives of the United States. 

ISW: Russia is using measures until May 9 to strengthen social control in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine29.04.25, 05:21 • 3756 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Stockholm
Sweden
United States
