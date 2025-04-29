ISW: Russia is using measures until May 9 to strengthen social control in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Russia's preparation for Victory Day in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) underscores that the Kremlin continues to use historical narratives to consolidate social control over the TOT. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Analysts point out that Victory Day, celebrated on May 9, is Russia's main patriotic holiday and celebrates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, known in Russia as the "Great Patriotic War."

In preparation for Victory Day, the Russian occupation governments are forcing Ukrainian residents of the occupied territories to participate in events, including the "Victory Dictation" - a test on the history of the Great Patriotic War, which consists of 25 questions - noted in ISW.

They also inform that the authorities in the TOT of Kherson region "joined" the Russian action "St. George ribbon", which is held from April 24 to May 9, stating that it unites "millions" of Russians.

The Kremlin has historically used Victory Day to present Russia as a defender against Nazism, a narrative that the Kremlin often uses to justify its invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent militarization of Russian society in the long term - the material says.

The EU warned Vucic about the consequences of his visit to Moscow for the May 9 parade

Analysts emphasize that the Russian occupation authorities use Victory Day and the narrative of the "Great Patriotic War" as a means of spreading among Ukrainians the Kremlin-approved and promoted version of history, which is part of a broader initiative to Russify and militarize occupied Ukraine.

"The Russian occupation authorities will use the events for Victory Day in occupied Ukraine to spread pro-Russian history and hyper-militarist ideals, while denigrating Ukrainian historical identity," ISW summarizes.

Let us remind you

The European Union called on candidate countries for joining the bloc to refrain from participating in events for May 9 in Russia, including the military parade in Moscow.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reported that the foreign ministers of the EU countries will gather on May 9, 2025 in Kyiv - this day is celebrated as Europe Day.

Russia announces "truce" in honor of May 9: details