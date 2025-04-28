Russia announces "truce" in honor of May 9: details

$41.750.06
Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM • 1954 views

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

Exclusive
05:58 AM • 53789 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 53378 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 56714 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 84568 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136346 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 109329 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 77177 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 160303 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 69320 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Main
Popular news

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 42422 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 37167 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 43044 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 41960 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14060 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 53789 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 160303 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 134735 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 162300 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 211702 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pope Francis

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Gérald Darmanin

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Iran

UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 13446 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14160 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136349 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 51751 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 86607 views
Sukhoi Su-27

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Pantsir missile system

Russia announces "truce" in honor of May 9: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Russia announces a truce from May 8 to May 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the truce.

Russia announces "truce" in honor of May 9: details

Another "truce" in the Russian Federation's war with Ukraine, this time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Russia announces a ceasefire from 00:00 on May 8 to 00:00 on the night of May 11

 - says the TASS report.

As noted in the Kremlin's announcement of a "truce", the Ukrainian side "must join the truce", while the Russian Federation claims that the Russian military forces "will give an adequate and effective response" in case the Ukrainian side violates the truce.

Let us remind you

Russia announced an "Easter truce", but immediately continued offensive actions and shelling, which indicates its violation

Russia continues to manipulate about readiness for peace, without ceasing fire and attacking Ukraine with drones. The National Security and Defense Council and the Office of the President called the statements of the Russian President's spokesman manipulation.

There are details in the statements from the US side that coincide with Moscow's position, said Kremlin spokesman Peskov to Russian media journalists.

Putin, at a meeting with Witkoff, confirmed the readiness of the Russian Federation for negotiations with Kyiv without any preconditions - Peskov26.04.25, 17:09 • 4668 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Ukraine
