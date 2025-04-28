Russia announces "truce" in honor of May 9: details

Another "truce" in the Russian Federation's war with Ukraine, this time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Russia announces a ceasefire from 00:00 on May 8 to 00:00 on the night of May 11 - says the TASS report.

As noted in the Kremlin's announcement of a "truce", the Ukrainian side "must join the truce", while the Russian Federation claims that the Russian military forces "will give an adequate and effective response" in case the Ukrainian side violates the truce.

Russia announced an "Easter truce", but immediately continued offensive actions and shelling, which indicates its violation

Russia continues to manipulate about readiness for peace, without ceasing fire and attacking Ukraine with drones. The National Security and Defense Council and the Office of the President called the statements of the Russian President's spokesman manipulation.

There are details in the statements from the US side that coincide with Moscow's position, said Kremlin spokesman Peskov to Russian media journalists.

