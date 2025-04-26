Putin, at a meeting with Witkoff, confirmed the readiness of the Russian Federation for negotiations with Kyiv without any preconditions - Peskov
Kyiv • UNN
At a meeting with US Special Envoy Stephen Witkoff, Putin confirmed the readiness of the Russian Federation for negotiations with Kyiv "without any preconditions."
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at a meeting with US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff confirmed Russia's readiness for negotiations with Kyiv "without any preconditions." This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.
Earlier, Putin's aide said that the meeting between US Special Envoy Witkoff and the Russian dictator was constructive. The parties discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
