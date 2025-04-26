Putin, at a meeting with Witkoff, confirmed the readiness of the Russian Federation for negotiations with Kyiv without any preconditions - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at a meeting with US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff confirmed Russia's readiness for negotiations with Kyiv "without any preconditions." This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Add

Earlier, Putin's aide said that the meeting between US Special Envoy Witkoff and the Russian dictator was constructive. The parties discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Maybe Putin doesn't want to stop the war? Trump said he was thinking about sanctions