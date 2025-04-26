Maybe Putin doesn't want to stop the war? Trump said he was thinking about sanctions

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the last few days. US President Donald Trump wrote about this in his Truth Social social network and added that he wondered if Putin wanted to stop the war, reports UNN.

Trump stated that the war in Ukraine is "Sleepy Joe Biden's war, not mine."

According to him, the war was a losing one from the very beginning, and "should not have happened, and would not have happened if I had been president at that time."

I'm just trying to clean up the mess that Obama and Biden left me, and what a mess it is. Given all of the above, Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns in the last few days. This makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just pulling me along, and he needs to be dealt with differently, through "banking" or "secondary sanctions"? Too many people are dying!!! - Trump said.

