It was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic: the Presidential Office revealed details of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

In the Vatican, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the United States of America Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, this was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historical, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

According to the OP, the meeting took place face-to-face in St. Peter's Basilica, where both leaders came to participate in the Mass dedicated to the memory of Pope Francis.

The presidents discussed a number of important and topical issues. Ukraine is counting on a result regarding the voiced things: protection of the lives of Ukrainians, a complete and unconditional ceasefire, a reliable and lasting peace that will protect against the recurrence of war - the message says.

Zelenskyy noted that this was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historical if common results are achieved, and thanked Donald Trump, the OP summarized.

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News