Bus crashes into bus stop in Stockholm: dead and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

A bus crashed into a bus stop in central Stockholm, killing and injuring several people. The bus driver has been arrested and an investigation into involuntary manslaughter has been launched.

Bus crashes into bus stop in Stockholm: dead and injured

A bus crashed into a bus stop in the center of Stockholm, killing and injuring several people. This was reported by the BBC with reference to the Swedish police, reports UNN.

Details

The circumstances of the accident in the Swedish capital remain unclear.

Police spokeswoman Nadja Norton said the bus driver had been arrested and an investigation into involuntary manslaughter had been launched as a matter of routine.

It is unclear whether there were passengers on the bus. Police said they were not currently commenting on the number, gender or age of the victims.

The incident occurred near the Royal Institute of Technology.

Images in local media show rescuers appearing to help people trapped under the double-decker bus.

In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilot04.08.25, 05:53 • 79267 views

A witness, a shop owner on the street, told SVT that the bus crashed into a pole in front of the bus stop. They said several people ran into the shop crying.

A woman told local newspaper Expressen that the bus "hit an entire queue at the bus stop."

She said people were screaming and trying to help the injured, while dead bodies lay on the ground.

"There must have been more people under the bus," she said.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he sympathized with the victims and their families.

"People who may have been returning home to family, friends or spending a quiet evening at home. We don't know the cause yet, but right now my thoughts are primarily with the victims and their loved ones," he wrote on X.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Ulf Kristersson
Stockholm
Sweden