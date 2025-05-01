$41.470.09
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business
Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Bright carnivals and high bonfires: thousands of people in Europe celebrated Walpurgis Night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

Thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate Walpurgis Night with carnivals and bonfires. It is believed that on this night you can drive away evil spirits.

Bright carnivals and high bonfires: thousands of people in Europe celebrated Walpurgis Night

In many European countries, this night was sleepless. Thousands of people came out to celebrate Walpurgis Night, which is considered one of the most magical nights of the year. They held carnivals, costume parties and обязательно палили высокие костры. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle in Telegram.

Details

In the Middle Ages, there was a belief that on the night of May 1, witches would sit on brooms and fly to the mountain peaks, where they would spend time in wild feasts with demons and the devil. According to tradition, people dress up this night in costumes of witches and devils and walk the streets, have fun and pronounce humorous "spells".

The main rite of this night is the expulsion of evil spirits. Therefore, in countries where the holiday is celebrated, large fires are lit, in which all sorts of unnecessary things are burned, clearing the space.

Neighbors collect dry branches from trees, remnants from Christmas trees, pieces of broken wooden furniture and carry them to a large "May bonfire". They believe that a high and lively fire scares away winter so that it does not return prematurely, and evil spirits.

In Germany, the main "sabbath" takes place in the Harz on Mount Brocken or, as it is also called, Blocksberg. The literary basis for the holidays was laid by Johann Wolfgang Goethe, who described the feast on Brocken in "Faust".

In Sweden, the loudest celebrations of Valborg or Walpurgis Night took place in Stockholm and the Stockholm Archipelago.

As for the name, it has nothing to do with witches. The night is named after the Catholic nun Saint Walpurga, who died in Germany in 777.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCulture
Stockholm
Sweden
Europe
Germany
