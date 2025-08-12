New invention could end the problem of antibiotic resistance

$41.450.06
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
03:14 PM • 26033 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
02:45 PM • 25752 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 47064 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
01:29 PM • 30656 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
August 12, 12:50 PM • 35468 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 91479 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
August 12, 11:50 AM • 88401 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
August 12, 09:50 AM • 87244 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 40813 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canning
August 12, 09:24 AM • 87713 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's Office
August 12, 11:05 AM • 10337 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU
02:20 PM • 23886 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
03:52 PM • 12979 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator Putin
03:59 PM • 13596 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
05:43 PM • 4520 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
04:50 PM • 6626 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
03:14 PM • 26029 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
01:48 PM • 47060 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
August 12, 12:25 PM • 91454 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
06:19 PM • 860 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
03:52 PM • 13009 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
August 12, 06:40 AM • 80749 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ring
August 11, 07:18 PM • 47039 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
August 11, 12:35 PM • 203362 views
New invention could end the problem of antibiotic resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Researcher Nils Van der Elst from Sweden has discovered an enzyme that makes resistant bacteria susceptible to antibiotics. This method is inexpensive and can be used in combination with existing drugs.

New invention could end the problem of antibiotic resistance

Niels Vander Elst, a researcher from Northern Belgium, claims that the method is relatively inexpensive and can be used in conjunction with existing antibiotics. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio 1 and Vlaamse Radio- en Televisieomroeporganisatie.

Details

Antibiotic resistance has fatal consequences. There is a problem that sometimes they are prescribed more often than necessary. Not only to people, but also in animal husbandry. But such use of antibiotics, even when they are not really necessary, makes some bacteria resistant.

Perhaps a solution to this problem will be found thanks to new research by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The process is led by researcher Niels Vander Elst, who trained as a veterinarian and began his scientific career by researching udder infections in dairy cattle.

Antibiotic resistance kills millions of children every year - study13.04.25, 10:54 • 6349 views

He soon realized that his findings could also be applied to humans, VRT writes.

We discovered a so-called endolysin. This enzyme comes from a virus and is capable of infecting and killing bacteria. But for humans and animals, it is completely harmless. We found that if this viral protein is added to antibiotic therapy, resistant bacteria become sensitive to it again.

- says Van der Elst in the program "The World Today" on Radio 1.

Imagine the enzyme as a kind of molecular scissors that thin the cell wall of bacteria. We found that this enzyme can be combined with an antibiotic that also affects the cell wall of bacteria, such as penicillin. This combination has a very strong effect.

The technique seems relatively simple, and this, according to the authors, is the breakthrough.

By simply adding something new to existing therapy, we can make these antibiotics effective again. Developing new antibiotics requires more resources.

- explains the scientist.

The research is being conducted on pneumococcal infections in the brain.

We tested this method on human brain cells in the laboratory and on mice. Both types died if we did not treat them or if we treated them with antibiotics to which the bacteria were resistant. But when we added the enzyme, we saw that the bacteria were killed.

- says a representative of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

In our experiment on mice, we were able to demonstrate that there was not even a single infection left in the brain. This was an important discovery, he emphasizes.

Another 10 years of improvement?

Several more stages of development are needed before doctors can actually prescribe this technology.

I personally expect that such enzymes will be available within 10 years in combination therapy with antibiotics.

- says Van der Elst.

But will this be a solution to the problem of resistant bacteria, isn't that wonderful?

Of course, but there are other research groups working on other methods.

- adds the head of the research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recall

The Ministry of Health explained why antibiotics are preferred in the treatment of children

German scientists have discovered an effective way for refugee children to learn a language12.08.25, 19:10 • 4516 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

