New invention could end the problem of antibiotic resistance

Niels Vander Elst, a researcher from Northern Belgium, claims that the method is relatively inexpensive and can be used in conjunction with existing antibiotics. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio 1 and Vlaamse Radio- en Televisieomroeporganisatie.

Antibiotic resistance has fatal consequences. There is a problem that sometimes they are prescribed more often than necessary. Not only to people, but also in animal husbandry. But such use of antibiotics, even when they are not really necessary, makes some bacteria resistant.

Perhaps a solution to this problem will be found thanks to new research by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The process is led by researcher Niels Vander Elst, who trained as a veterinarian and began his scientific career by researching udder infections in dairy cattle.

He soon realized that his findings could also be applied to humans, VRT writes.

We discovered a so-called endolysin. This enzyme comes from a virus and is capable of infecting and killing bacteria. But for humans and animals, it is completely harmless. We found that if this viral protein is added to antibiotic therapy, resistant bacteria become sensitive to it again. - says Van der Elst in the program "The World Today" on Radio 1.

Imagine the enzyme as a kind of molecular scissors that thin the cell wall of bacteria. We found that this enzyme can be combined with an antibiotic that also affects the cell wall of bacteria, such as penicillin. This combination has a very strong effect.

The technique seems relatively simple, and this, according to the authors, is the breakthrough.

By simply adding something new to existing therapy, we can make these antibiotics effective again. Developing new antibiotics requires more resources. - explains the scientist.

The research is being conducted on pneumococcal infections in the brain.

We tested this method on human brain cells in the laboratory and on mice. Both types died if we did not treat them or if we treated them with antibiotics to which the bacteria were resistant. But when we added the enzyme, we saw that the bacteria were killed. - says a representative of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

In our experiment on mice, we were able to demonstrate that there was not even a single infection left in the brain. This was an important discovery, he emphasizes.

Another 10 years of improvement?

Several more stages of development are needed before doctors can actually prescribe this technology.

I personally expect that such enzymes will be available within 10 years in combination therapy with antibiotics. - says Van der Elst.

But will this be a solution to the problem of resistant bacteria, isn't that wonderful?

Of course, but there are other research groups working on other methods. - adds the head of the research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

