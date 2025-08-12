In Germany, refugee children who immediately enter regular classes learn German better than their peers from preparatory classes. This was discovered by researchers from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg based on communication with 1097 adolescents aged 14-16, UNN reports with reference to DW.

We found that even after several years, former students of preparatory classes have a lower level of language proficiency than those who studied in regular classes from the very beginning - say the experts.

The fact is that in such groups, children cannot communicate with their German-speaking peers, and teachers in classes are not able to fully compensate for this shortcoming.

Another reason for poor language proficiency may be a long wait for school admission. This is faced by residents of many federal states, where refugee children can start schooling only after the family is attached to a municipality. As a result, they often wait for enrollment for more than six months and do not communicate with German-speaking classmates during this entire time.

Another reason for the difference in language acquisition is the status of refugees. Those who live with the risk of deportation, as a result, have a worse command of German, as they put less effort into learning. Researchers advise integrating children into regular classes as quickly as possible, providing additional language support. In some regions, mixed learning formats are already being tested, where preparatory and regular classes are combined.

