Exclusive
03:14 PM • 21147 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 22024 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 41635 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
01:29 PM • 27982 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 31228 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 70609 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 68543 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 68750 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 32116 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM • 22063 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
German scientists have discovered an effective way for refugee children to learn a language

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2950 views

The study showed that refugee children learn German better in regular classes. This is due to the opportunity to communicate with German-speaking peers.

German scientists have discovered an effective way for refugee children to learn a language

In Germany, refugee children who immediately enter regular classes learn German better than their peers from preparatory classes. This was discovered by researchers from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg based on communication with 1097 adolescents aged 14-16, UNN reports with reference to DW.

We found that even after several years, former students of preparatory classes have a lower level of language proficiency than those who studied in regular classes from the very beginning 

- say the experts.

The fact is that in such groups, children cannot communicate with their German-speaking peers, and teachers in classes are not able to fully compensate for this shortcoming.

Another reason for poor language proficiency may be a long wait for school admission. This is faced by residents of many federal states, where refugee children can start schooling only after the family is attached to a municipality. As a result, they often wait for enrollment for more than six months and do not communicate with German-speaking classmates during this entire time.

Another reason for the difference in language acquisition is the status of refugees. Those who live with the risk of deportation, as a result, have a worse command of German, as they put less effort into learning. Researchers advise integrating children into regular classes as quickly as possible, providing additional language support. In some regions, mixed learning formats are already being tested, where preparatory and regular classes are combined.

Addition

The German coalition government plans to reduce state payments to newly arrived Ukrainian refugees. According to the draft law, Ukrainians who arrive in Germany from April 1, 2025, will receive 100 euros less per month.

In Germany, the number of asylum applications has significantly decreased, with 70,011 initial applications registered from January to July. This is almost 50% less than in the same period last year.

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the World
Germany