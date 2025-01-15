Sweden plans to deprive citizenship for espionage and security threats

Sweden is preparing amendments to its constitution to be able to revoke the passports of certain categories of citizens. In particular, for espionage and threat to the state. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that if the law is adopted, those who have obtained Swedish citizenship fraudulently (submission of false information and bribery) or have been convicted of espionage or treason (applies to persons with dual citizenship) may be deprived of it.

Sweden faces three parallel and very serious threats to our internal security. Violent extremism, state actors acting in a hostile manner towards Sweden, and systemic and organized crime, - said Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer.

It is worth noting that Sweden is currently governed by a minority government of extreme right-wingers and democrats who oppose migration. In 2024, Stockholm issued the lowest number of residence permits in its history.

To change the constitution, proposals must win the support of a simple majority in parliament, pass a general vote, and then a second reading in the Riksdag.

About 20% of Sweden's 10.5 million citizens were born abroad. Earlier this week, the government proposed to increase the period after which an immigrant can apply for citizenship from 5 to 8 years.

Recall

