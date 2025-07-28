$41.780.01
Rent in European city centers: where you can save money

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

According to a Deutsche Bank report, rent for a three-bedroom apartment in European city centers continues to rise, with only five cities having an average cost below 2,000 euros. London is the most expensive city with a rent of 5,088 euros, while Athens is the cheapest at 1,080 euros.

Rent in European city centers: where you can save money

Captivating rental prices in city centers across Europe continue to rise, with only five European cities having an average rent for a three-bedroom apartment below two thousand euros. This was reported by Euronews, citing a new report from Deutsche Bank, writes UNN.

Details

Rental prices across the bloc continue to rise, with the largest jump in costs over the past five years recorded in Southern and Eastern Europe. The Deutsche Bank report meticulously examined 67 cities worldwide, including 28 cities in Europe.

According to Eurostat, housing prices increased by 27.3% between the first quarters of 2020 and 2025, while rents rose by 12.5% from June 2020 to June 2025. But this report indicates that the increase in city center rents has been significantly higher than this average.

So, as of 2025, which European cities have the most expensive rents? Where are rents most affordable? And which cities have seen the biggest increases since 2020?

Athens – cheapest, London – most expensive

In 2025, the monthly rent for a three-bedroom apartment in the center of 28 European cities ranges from 1080 euros in Athens to 5088 euros (or 4278 pounds sterling) in London. European cities can be divided into three categories by rent level:

Rent over 3000 euros

After London, the most expensive places to rent in Europe are Zurich, Geneva, and Amsterdam, all above 3800 euros. Swiss cities are the most expensive, with rents over 4250 euros. Dublin, Luxembourg, Paris, Copenhagen, and Munich also have high rents, all above three thousand euros. These cities are major financial, political, or international centers, which stimulates high demand for housing.

In the US, a week's salary is spent on rent, and in some cities, two weeks' income7/26/25, 2:19 PM • 4180 views

Rent from 2000 to 3000 euros

Several well-developed cities have an average rent between two and three thousand euros. Milan, Edinburgh, and Lisbon are at the higher end of this range.

Madrid, Stockholm, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Barcelona are slightly more affordable, with an average rent of around 2500 euros.

Birmingham, Brussels, Vienna, and Prague are closer to 2100 euros. These cities offer a relatively lower cost of living compared to higher-tier cities.

Rent below 2000 euros

Only five European cities have an average rent below two thousand euros. Besides Athens, where it is the lowest, these include Budapest (1225 euros), Istanbul (1614 euros), Warsaw (1881 euros), and Helsinki (1928 euros).

These figures show that Western and Northern Europe have the highest rents. Strong economies, high living standards, and housing shortages are key factors in these cities. Southern and Central Europe have a more mixed level of rents, while Eastern and Southeastern Europe remain the most affordable.

Addition

Dubai's real estate market recorded a record $117 billion in transactions in the first half of 2025, the highest in the emirate's history. This surge is driven by strategic planning, growing investor confidence, and a flexible ecosystem that attracts international and local capital.

Pavlo Zinchenko

