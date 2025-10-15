$41.750.14
10:41 AM
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Ministry of Defense: IT Coalition to accelerate digitalization and technology procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

The 11th meeting of the IT Coalition in Stockholm will accelerate technology procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and increase funding for digital projects. Since September 2023, the coalition has raised over 1.2 billion euros for the development of technological capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ministry of Defense: IT Coalition to accelerate digitalization and technology procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The 11th meeting of the IT Coalition, aimed at supporting the digitalization and technological development of the Ukrainian army, took place in Stockholm. Participants agreed to accelerate the procurement process of modern technologies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and increase funding for digital projects in the defense sector. This is stated on the Ministry of Defense website, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented to partners the evolution of the army's communication system, the integration of the DELTA combat system and its role in supporting ISTAR processes, as well as the advantages of digital combat systems in managing operations with unmanned complexes.

Today, new military technologies are being tested on the battlefield in Ukraine. It is important for us to accelerate procurement and increase funding for digital projects so that equipment reaches the troops faster. We thank Sweden and the leading countries for organizing and active cooperation.

– stated Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development.

Since its creation in September 2023, the IT Coalition has raised over 1.2 billion euros for the development of technological capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thanks to partners, Ukrainian units have received tactical-level telecommunication kits, satellite and mobile communication devices from Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Germany received special thanks for supporting radio communication systems and digital projects.

State Technologies in Series: Government Paves Way for Factories to Mass Produce Ministry of Defense Developments13.10.25, 18:08 • 3626 views

Today, the Ministry of Defense, with the support of the coalition, is actively implementing the "Impulse" system - the first tactical platform for military accounting, which automates the work of combat units and provides command with accurate data for decision-making.

Ministry of Defense launches new digital accounting system "Impulse" to replace paper documentation - Shmyhal22.09.25, 11:17 • 3040 views

The IT Coalition is one of the capability coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein format") and unites 16 countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and Ukraine. Estonia and Luxembourg are the leaders of the coalition.

Ministry of Defense for the first time procures modular body armor with extended configuration14.10.25, 19:07 • 2568 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsTechnologies
"Coalition of the Willing"
Republic of Ireland
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Latvia
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Stockholm
Finland
Iceland
Denmark
Canada
Luxembourg
Lithuania
Sweden
Belgium
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
Japan
Estonia
Ukraine