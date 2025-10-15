Ministry of Defense: IT Coalition to accelerate digitalization and technology procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The 11th meeting of the IT Coalition, aimed at supporting the digitalization and technological development of the Ukrainian army, took place in Stockholm. Participants agreed to accelerate the procurement process of modern technologies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and increase funding for digital projects in the defense sector. This is stated on the Ministry of Defense website, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented to partners the evolution of the army's communication system, the integration of the DELTA combat system and its role in supporting ISTAR processes, as well as the advantages of digital combat systems in managing operations with unmanned complexes.

Today, new military technologies are being tested on the battlefield in Ukraine. It is important for us to accelerate procurement and increase funding for digital projects so that equipment reaches the troops faster. We thank Sweden and the leading countries for organizing and active cooperation. – stated Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development.

Since its creation in September 2023, the IT Coalition has raised over 1.2 billion euros for the development of technological capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thanks to partners, Ukrainian units have received tactical-level telecommunication kits, satellite and mobile communication devices from Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Germany received special thanks for supporting radio communication systems and digital projects.

Today, the Ministry of Defense, with the support of the coalition, is actively implementing the "Impulse" system - the first tactical platform for military accounting, which automates the work of combat units and provides command with accurate data for decision-making.

The IT Coalition is one of the capability coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein format") and unites 16 countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and Ukraine. Estonia and Luxembourg are the leaders of the coalition.

