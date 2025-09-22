Ministry of Defense launches new digital accounting system "Impulse" to replace paper documentation - Shmyhal

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are launching a new digital system called "Impulse," which will replace paper-based personnel records with digital ones. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the new system allows for quick access to up-to-date data on each serviceman, tracking their service history, and generating reports and draft orders with a few clicks.

We are deploying the digital military accounting system "Impulse" in the Defense Forces. This is the first mass information and communication system of the tactical level that is to be launched in every military unit. – emphasized the minister.

"Impulse" will replace the old accounting system, which was based on paper documentation. Military units will have quick access to up-to-date information about personnel and the ability to quickly create documents and orders. For leadership, this means new management decisions based on clear and transparent data.

Mark "Requires basic military training" and specialty 999: the Ministry of Defense explained what it means

Shmyhal reported that the system is already operating in the units of the Air Assault Forces, and in the coming weeks, it will be introduced in the Ground Forces and newly formed corps.

The Ministry of Defense plans to integrate "Impulse" with other digital tools: the "Army+" application for military personnel, the medical information system, and other digital services.

We are scaling technological solutions in the army and eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic burden on servicemen. We are doing everything to ensure that soldiers are focused on the main thing – the defense of Ukraine. – Shmyhal concluded.

Deferrals in Reserve+ for parents of children with disabilities: Ministry of Defense launches beta test