Ministry of Defense launches new digital accounting system "Impulse" to replace paper documentation - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the launch of the digital system "Impulse" for accounting for military personnel. It will replace paper accounting, allowing for quick data retrieval and report generation.

Ministry of Defense launches new digital accounting system "Impulse" to replace paper documentation - Shmyhal

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are launching a new digital system called "Impulse," which will replace paper-based personnel records with digital ones. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the new system allows for quick access to up-to-date data on each serviceman, tracking their service history, and generating reports and draft orders with a few clicks.

We are deploying the digital military accounting system "Impulse" in the Defense Forces. This is the first mass information and communication system of the tactical level that is to be launched in every military unit.

– emphasized the minister.

"Impulse" will replace the old accounting system, which was based on paper documentation. Military units will have quick access to up-to-date information about personnel and the ability to quickly create documents and orders. For leadership, this means new management decisions based on clear and transparent data.

Shmyhal reported that the system is already operating in the units of the Air Assault Forces, and in the coming weeks, it will be introduced in the Ground Forces and newly formed corps.

The Ministry of Defense plans to integrate "Impulse" with other digital tools: the "Army+" application for military personnel, the medical information system, and other digital services.

We are scaling technological solutions in the army and eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic burden on servicemen. We are doing everything to ensure that soldiers are focused on the main thing – the defense of Ukraine.

– Shmyhal concluded.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyTechnologies
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal