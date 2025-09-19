Deferrals in Reserve+ for parents of children with disabilities: Ministry of Defense launches beta test

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
04:00 PM • 336 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 14145 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 13608 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 19812 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 33592 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 51719 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 45114 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 65605 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 45218 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52920 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
60%
754mm
Popular news
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alertSeptember 19, 07:04 AM • 26458 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhotoSeptember 19, 07:55 AM • 21885 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhotoSeptember 19, 08:27 AM • 18811 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 11055 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today10:27 AM • 20095 views
Publications
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 5012 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 14135 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 19804 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 51716 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 58665 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo04:00 PM • 352 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhoto02:24 PM • 5030 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI02:03 PM • 2344 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 9652 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 11085 views
Actual
MiG-31
BM-30 Smerch
Spotify
The Guardian
Financial Times

Deferrals in Reserve+ for parents of children with disabilities: Ministry of Defense launches beta test

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

The Ministry of Defense has announced a new feature in the Reserve+ application: parents of children with disabilities will be able to apply for a deferral from mobilization online. To participate in the testing, you need to fill out a special form.

Deferrals in Reserve+ for parents of children with disabilities: Ministry of Defense launches beta test

Soon, a new feature will appear in the Reserve+ mobile application – online оформлення of deferment from mobilization for parents of children with disabilities, regardless of the child's age, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, to join the testing and be among the first to receive a new type of online deferment, you need to fill out the form at the link.

Who can participate:

  • parents of a child with a disability under 18 years of age;
    • parents of an adult child with a disability.

      To join the testing and be among the first to receive a new type of online deferment, you need to fill out the form at the link.

      Let's add

      The Ministry of Defense reminded that online deferment works as follows: a request must be submitted in Reserve+ → the system checks the grounds for deferment by interacting with the necessary state registers → if confirmed, the deferment is granted, and information about it is displayed in the electronic military document.

      The entire process is fully automatic, usually takes several hours, and does not require collecting certificates, visiting the TCC, or long waiting for the case to be considered.

      Currently, deferment in Reserve+ can be obtained by:

      • people with disabilities;
        • students, graduate students;
          • parents of three or more children born in the same marriage;
            • families of defenders with a child;
              • husbands or wives of people with disabilities;
                • people with temporary unsuitability;
                  • employees of higher and vocational education institutions.

                    A new status will appear in "Reserve+": what it means and who it applies to17.09.25, 12:20 • 8743 views

                    Antonina Tumanova

                    SocietyTechnologies