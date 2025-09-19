Deferrals in Reserve+ for parents of children with disabilities: Ministry of Defense launches beta test

Soon, a new feature will appear in the Reserve+ mobile application – online оформлення of deferment from mobilization for parents of children with disabilities, regardless of the child's age, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the agency, to join the testing and be among the first to receive a new type of online deferment, you need to fill out the form at the link.

Who can participate:

parents of a child with a disability under 18 years of age;

parents of an adult child with a disability.

The Ministry of Defense reminded that online deferment works as follows: a request must be submitted in Reserve+ → the system checks the grounds for deferment by interacting with the necessary state registers → if confirmed, the deferment is granted, and information about it is displayed in the electronic military document.

The entire process is fully automatic, usually takes several hours, and does not require collecting certificates, visiting the TCC, or long waiting for the case to be considered.

Currently, deferment in Reserve+ can be obtained by:

people with disabilities;

students, graduate students;

parents of three or more children born in the same marriage;

families of defenders with a child;

husbands or wives of people with disabilities;

people with temporary unsuitability;

employees of higher and vocational education institutions.

