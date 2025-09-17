A new status will appear in "Reserve+": what it means and who it applies to

A new status, "requires basic general military training," has appeared in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This was reported by UNN with reference to the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Halyna Volovina.

Details

Answering Facebook users' question "What does this status mean?", Volovina clarified: this designation appears when there is no information about a person's military specialty in the register. If another specialty is not confirmed, it is necessary to undergo a basic training course.

The register does not know what military accounting specialty the person has as a conscript - Volovina noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a new deferment for another category of the population appeared in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This refers to scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and pedagogical workers of institutions of higher, professional pre-higher, professional education, scientific institutions, and organizations.

It was also reported that the updated function of paying fines for 9 types of military violations is available in the "Reserve+" application for conscripts. The payment process itself takes about 4 days, and failure to pay on time doubles the amount of the fine.