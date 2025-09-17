A new status will appear in "Reserve+": what it means and who it applies to

$41.180.06
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
09:20 AM • 3304 views
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 13160 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 16217 views
September 17, 02:27 AM • 16217 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 63721 views
September 16, 04:50 PM • 63721 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 88740 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM • 47077 views
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 47077 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 59352 views
September 16, 10:17 AM • 59352 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM • 87763 views
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 87763 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30773 views
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30773 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 62291 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 14492 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 16917 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 34647 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 23059 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 12066 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 12082 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 63723 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 88742 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 44616 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 87764 views
Donald Trump
Roberta Metsola
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bill Clinton
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
Italy
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 25315 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 31642 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 61760 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 59846 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 64250 views
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Economist
The New York Times
ChatGPT

A new status will appear in "Reserve+": what it means and who it applies to

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

The status "requires basic general military training" means that there is no information about a person's military specialty in the register.

A new status will appear in "Reserve+": what it means and who it applies to

A new status, "requires basic general military training," has appeared in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This was reported by UNN with reference to the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Halyna Volovina.

Details

Answering Facebook users' question "What does this status mean?", Volovina clarified: this designation appears when there is no information about a person's military specialty in the register. If another specialty is not confirmed, it is necessary to undergo a basic training course.

The register does not know what military accounting specialty the person has as a conscript

- Volovina noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a new deferment for another category of the population appeared in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This refers to scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and pedagogical workers of institutions of higher, professional pre-higher, professional education, scientific institutions, and organizations.

It was also reported that the updated function of paying fines for 9 types of military violations is available in the "Reserve+" application for conscripts. The payment process itself takes about 4 days, and failure to pay on time doubles the amount of the fine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine