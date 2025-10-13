$41.600.10
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 4756 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 6968 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 7684 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 11155 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 12453 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 16844 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11914 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13518 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
10:25 AM • 27538 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
State Technologies in Series: Government Paves Way for Factories to Mass Produce Ministry of Defense Developments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

The Ukrainian government has launched an experimental mechanism for transferring Ministry of Defense technologies into serial production. This will accelerate the supply of proven equipment to the front and expand the range of weaponry.

State Technologies in Series: Government Paves Way for Factories to Mass Produce Ministry of Defense Developments

The government has launched an experimental mechanism that allows the transfer of technologies created within the Ministry of Defense system to serial production – provided that verified manufacturers are selected. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The decision is designed to quickly increase the supply of proven equipment to the front, expand the range of weapons, and reduce dependence on imports.

A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?18.09.25, 14:39 • 82504 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that the government has opened a mechanism for transferring technologies developed within the Ministry of Defense system to serial production. The initiative is starting as an experiment – to accelerate the scaling of effective solutions by several manufacturers at once.

This way, we accelerate the development of new experimental weapon samples, scale their production, reduce dependence on imports, and deepen international cooperation. Every proven technology must work for the benefit of our soldiers and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities 

– Shmyhal wrote.

Under the new procedure, decisions and samples that have proven their effectiveness in tests will be able to be quickly launched into mass production by several enterprises simultaneously. This, as expected by the Cabinet of Ministers, will allow: – increasing the volume of supplies of proven equipment to the front; – expanding the range of weapons due to existing state developments; – attracting resources and expertise of NATO partners to improve technologies through updated export rules.

Technologies remain state property – access to them will be granted only to "verified" manufacturers in accordance with clear selection criteria. This approach is designed to guarantee the security of know-how transfer and avoid unauthorized export or use of developments.

International Defense Industries Forum concludes in Kyiv: what agreements were reached08.10.25, 18:05 • 3215 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsTechnologies
NATO
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal