State Technologies in Series: Government Paves Way for Factories to Mass Produce Ministry of Defense Developments

The government has launched an experimental mechanism that allows the transfer of technologies created within the Ministry of Defense system to serial production – provided that verified manufacturers are selected. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

The decision is designed to quickly increase the supply of proven equipment to the front, expand the range of weapons, and reduce dependence on imports.

A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that the government has opened a mechanism for transferring technologies developed within the Ministry of Defense system to serial production. The initiative is starting as an experiment – to accelerate the scaling of effective solutions by several manufacturers at once.

This way, we accelerate the development of new experimental weapon samples, scale their production, reduce dependence on imports, and deepen international cooperation. Every proven technology must work for the benefit of our soldiers and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities – Shmyhal wrote.

Under the new procedure, decisions and samples that have proven their effectiveness in tests will be able to be quickly launched into mass production by several enterprises simultaneously. This, as expected by the Cabinet of Ministers, will allow: – increasing the volume of supplies of proven equipment to the front; – expanding the range of weapons due to existing state developments; – attracting resources and expertise of NATO partners to improve technologies through updated export rules.

Technologies remain state property – access to them will be granted only to "verified" manufacturers in accordance with clear selection criteria. This approach is designed to guarantee the security of know-how transfer and avoid unauthorized export or use of developments.

International Defense Industries Forum concludes in Kyiv: what agreements were reached