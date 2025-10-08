$41.320.03
International Defense Industries Forum concludes in Kyiv: what agreements were reached

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

The third International Defense Industries Forum DFNC³ has concluded in Kyiv, gathering around 2,000 participants from over 20 countries. A number of intergovernmental and business agreements were signed at the forum, opening new opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers.

International Defense Industries Forum concludes in Kyiv: what agreements were reached

The third International Defense Industries Forum – DFNC³, which has already become an annual platform for shaping solutions to strengthen the Ukrainian defense industry, has concluded its work in Kyiv. A number of agreements were concluded within the framework of the forum, opening up new opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

This year, DFNC³ gathered about 2000 participants from more than 20 countries. The event brought together almost 900 private foreign and Ukrainian defense and technology companies and associations, 120 government organizations and 50 defense agencies, as well as representatives of embassies and international organizations.

The largest delegations arrived from Denmark, the USA, Poland, Great Britain, Sweden and Norway, which confirmed the high level of interest and support for Ukraine in the international arena.

Through the strategic initiatives Build with Ukraine, Build in Ukraine, we are not only strengthening our defense-industrial complex, but also building the arsenal of the free world together with our allies 

– said Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk addressed the DFNC³ participants.

Honorary speakers of the Forum were Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák, Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister for Defense Readiness and Defense Industry of Great Britain Luke Pollard, and Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs of Denmark Morten Bødskov. Erik Schmidt, investor and founder of White Stork, also delivered a speech.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense also noted that a number of important interstate and business agreements were concluded on the sidelines of DFNC³, which provide new opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers.

In particular, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Kingdom of Denmark, which provides for the launch of production by Ukrainian defense companies in Denmark. An agreement was signed with Slovakia on the provision of non-lethal and humanitarian equipment to Ukraine.

Also, with the participation of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", Ukrainian companies signed cooperation documents with European partners – in particular, with companies from Spain and Romania.

In addition, according to the CEO of "Ukroboronprom" Herman Smetanin, a partnership with the USA was formalized with LeVanta Tech Inc. – the parties agreed on joint work within the framework of the "float-and-fly" concept, aimed at increasing the speed and stability of Ukrainian developments.

Pavlo Zinchenko

