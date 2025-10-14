Ministry of Defense for the first time procures modular body armor with extended configuration

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the "State Rear Operator" is for the first time purchasing modular body armor in an extended 1-11 configuration, which includes additional protective elements and an increased coverage area. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The expansion of the configuration was a response to changes in the nature of injuries at the front: more than 90% of injuries are caused by fragments and shrapnel. In July 2025, the Central Directorate for Material Support Development of the Ministry of Defense approved three additional elements - forearm, shin, and coccyx protection.

They increase the safety of military personnel and ensure the adaptation of body armor to various combat scenarios.

The new elements have a high class of protection – they are capable of stopping a pistol bullet and fragments weighing up to 1.1 g, moving at a speed of up to 600 m/s. In addition, forearm and shin protection performs the functions of knee and elbow protection, providing additional comfort and safety during combat missions – reported the Ministry of Defense.

The full body armor kit includes: front and back covers with soft and hard armor elements, covers for groin and neck protection, soft covers for shoulders and thighs, a cummerbund, and a load-bearing belt with a ballistic element. The extended 1-11 configuration adds three new elements, making the body armor more versatile and protected.

The body armor is made in MM-14 ("pixel") camouflage with a type 2 hard armor element made of ceramic composite materials, which increases the level of protection for personnel during combat missions.

