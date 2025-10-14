Ministry of Defense for the first time procures modular body armor with extended configuration

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 4712 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 9964 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 9272 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 18650 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 14974 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22076 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 13400 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21051 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11591 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10601 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14October 14, 06:48 AM • 17982 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 27663 views
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhoto11:07 AM • 3312 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12742 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11183 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 18658 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22079 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21054 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 60029 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 60363 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11268 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12834 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 29591 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 34174 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 35508 views
Actual
Diia (service)
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Ministry of Defense for the first time procures modular body armor with extended configuration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is for the first time procuring modular body armor in an extended 1-11 configuration, which includes additional protective elements. This expansion is a response to changes in the nature of injuries at the front, where over 90% of injuries are caused by shrapnel.

Ministry of Defense for the first time procures modular body armor with extended configuration

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the "State Rear Operator" is for the first time purchasing modular body armor in an extended 1-11 configuration, which includes additional protective elements and an increased coverage area. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The expansion of the configuration was a response to changes in the nature of injuries at the front: more than 90% of injuries are caused by fragments and shrapnel. In July 2025, the Central Directorate for Material Support Development of the Ministry of Defense approved three additional elements - forearm, shin, and coccyx protection. 

Court ordered company to return 28 million for defective body armor to Volyn OVA03.09.25, 11:41 • 3958 views

They increase the safety of military personnel and ensure the adaptation of body armor to various combat scenarios.

The new elements have a high class of protection – they are capable of stopping a pistol bullet and fragments weighing up to 1.1 g, moving at a speed of up to 600 m/s. In addition, forearm and shin protection performs the functions of knee and elbow protection, providing additional comfort and safety during combat missions 

– reported the Ministry of Defense.

The full body armor kit includes: front and back covers with soft and hard armor elements, covers for groin and neck protection, soft covers for shoulders and thighs, a cummerbund, and a load-bearing belt with a ballistic element. The extended 1-11 configuration adds three new elements, making the body armor more versatile and protected.

The body armor is made in MM-14 ("pixel") camouflage with a type 2 hard armor element made of ceramic composite materials, which increases the level of protection for personnel during combat missions.

Underwear, footwear, modular body armour: MoD allocates over UAH 200 million for adapted clothing for Ukraine's defenders08.05.25, 12:19 • 8430 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Ukraine