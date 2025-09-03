Court ordered company to return 28 million for defective body armor to Volyn OVA

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 3818 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 10248 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 15440 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 16498 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 72546 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 102253 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 140824 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 150654 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 80159 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 143345 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.9m/s
51%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 232328 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 232211 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 222413 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 218964 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 213385 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 8418 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 15441 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 16499 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 72547 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 140824 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Kim Jong Un
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
United Arab Emirates
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 16348 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 30285 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 33231 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 47553 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 93002 views
Actual
Fake news
Mi-8
Financial Times
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Court ordered company to return 28 million for defective body armor to Volyn OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The Commercial Court of Kyiv ordered the company to return over 28 million hryvnias to the Volyn OVA. The funds were recovered for defective body armor and helmets that failed ballistic tests.

Court ordered company to return 28 million for defective body armor to Volyn OVA

The Commercial Court of Kyiv has ordered a private company to return over 28 million hryvnias to the Volyn Regional Military Administration for defective body armor and helmets that the supplier tried to pass off as protective equipment for the military. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The court satisfied the claim of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office and ruled to recover over 28.2 million hryvnias from one of the companies. This refers to the cost of body armor and combat helmets that turned out to be unsuitable for use at the front.

The investigation established that in April 2022, the enterprise supplied the Volyn Regional Military Administration with 884 body armor vests and 846 helmets, which were supposed to protect Ukrainian military personnel. 

It later became clear that they could not be used by servicemen for their intended purpose, as none of the body armor withstood ballistic tests for resistance to damaging agents, and combat helmets could not perform their main function – to protect a person's head from damage by elements of firearms.

– reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The prosecutor's office managed to return the funds to the state. The court fully supported the prosecutors' demands and ruled to recover the cost of the supply from the company.

Fictitious disability and millions in payments: the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi prosecutor's office sent to court for substantive consideration02.09.25, 19:10 • 4846 views

This is not the first such case. Last year, at the suit of the Volyn prosecutor's office, an additional fine of 5.6 million hryvnias was recovered from the same firm for supplying similar low-quality goods.

Prosecutor's Office exposed corruption schemes worth UAH 60 million in the defense sector02.09.25, 11:47 • 3198 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi
Kyiv