Court ordered company to return 28 million for defective body armor to Volyn OVA

The Commercial Court of Kyiv has ordered a private company to return over 28 million hryvnias to the Volyn Regional Military Administration for defective body armor and helmets that the supplier tried to pass off as protective equipment for the military. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The court satisfied the claim of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office and ruled to recover over 28.2 million hryvnias from one of the companies. This refers to the cost of body armor and combat helmets that turned out to be unsuitable for use at the front.

The investigation established that in April 2022, the enterprise supplied the Volyn Regional Military Administration with 884 body armor vests and 846 helmets, which were supposed to protect Ukrainian military personnel.

It later became clear that they could not be used by servicemen for their intended purpose, as none of the body armor withstood ballistic tests for resistance to damaging agents, and combat helmets could not perform their main function – to protect a person's head from damage by elements of firearms.