Court ordered company to return 28 million for defective body armor to Volyn OVA
Kyiv • UNN
The Commercial Court of Kyiv ordered the company to return over 28 million hryvnias to the Volyn OVA. The funds were recovered for defective body armor and helmets that failed ballistic tests.
The Commercial Court of Kyiv has ordered a private company to return over 28 million hryvnias to the Volyn Regional Military Administration for defective body armor and helmets that the supplier tried to pass off as protective equipment for the military. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.
Details
The court satisfied the claim of the Volyn Regional Prosecutor's Office and ruled to recover over 28.2 million hryvnias from one of the companies. This refers to the cost of body armor and combat helmets that turned out to be unsuitable for use at the front.
The investigation established that in April 2022, the enterprise supplied the Volyn Regional Military Administration with 884 body armor vests and 846 helmets, which were supposed to protect Ukrainian military personnel.
It later became clear that they could not be used by servicemen for their intended purpose, as none of the body armor withstood ballistic tests for resistance to damaging agents, and combat helmets could not perform their main function – to protect a person's head from damage by elements of firearms.
The prosecutor's office managed to return the funds to the state. The court fully supported the prosecutors' demands and ruled to recover the cost of the supply from the company.
Fictitious disability and millions in payments: the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi prosecutor's office sent to court for substantive consideration02.09.25, 19:10 • 4846 views
This is not the first such case. Last year, at the suit of the Volyn prosecutor's office, an additional fine of 5.6 million hryvnias was recovered from the same firm for supplying similar low-quality goods.
Prosecutor's Office exposed corruption schemes worth UAH 60 million in the defense sector02.09.25, 11:47 • 3198 views