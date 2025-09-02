Fictitious disability and millions in payments: the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi prosecutor's office sent to court for substantive consideration

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
11:50 AM • 31573 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
11:02 AM • 57128 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
10:24 AM • 99977 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 116018 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 64461 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 126896 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 46970 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 83967 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53047 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 107907 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.5m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 212039 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 211778 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 201452 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 198200 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 192564 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto11:50 AM • 31574 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo10:24 AM • 99977 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 116019 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 71830 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 126896 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 2702 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideo11:20 AM • 21181 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance10:43 AM • 24517 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 39475 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 83967 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News

Fictitious disability and millions in payments: the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi prosecutor's office sent to court for substantive consideration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The former head of the Khmelnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office will appear in court for illegally obtaining a Group II disability. He groundlessly received over UAH 1 million in pension payments.

Fictitious disability and millions in payments: the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi prosecutor's office sent to court for substantive consideration

The former head of the Khmelnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office, together with a member of the Kamianets-Podilskyi Medical and Social Expert Commission, will face trial for a scheme involving illegal disability registration and embezzlement of state funds. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against the former head of the Khmelnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office and a member of the Kamianets-Podilskyi Interdistrict Medical and Social Expert Commission 

- the report says.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation established that the prosecutor, having no grounds, conspired with an official of the MSEK and managed to obtain a group II disability for himself. 

Mobilization of ex-policeman in Zakarpattia: Ombudsman intervened in socially resonant case28.08.25, 14:32 • 6491 view

Based on forged documents, he illegally received pension payments for several years. The total amount of illegally obtained funds is over UAH 1 million.

- the prosecutor's office reported.

The commission member who facilitated the falsification of certificates and the adoption of an illegal decision was also brought to criminal responsibility.

Separately, at the initiative of the Prosecutor General's Inspectorate, the disciplinary body dismissed the suspect from his position, recognizing his actions as discrediting the profession.

The indictment has been sent to the Kamianets-Podilskyi City-District Court. The ex-head of the prosecutor's office is charged with large-scale fraud (Part 5, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the MSEK member with official forgery (Part 1, Article 28, Part 1, Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Organized a scheme to evade mobilization: a "family business" of lawyers detained in Zaporizhzhia25.08.25, 14:18 • 5035 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine