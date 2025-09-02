Fictitious disability and millions in payments: the case of the former head of the Khmelnytskyi prosecutor's office sent to court for substantive consideration

The former head of the Khmelnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office, together with a member of the Kamianets-Podilskyi Medical and Social Expert Commission, will face trial for a scheme involving illegal disability registration and embezzlement of state funds. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation has been completed and an indictment has been sent to court against the former head of the Khmelnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office and a member of the Kamianets-Podilskyi Interdistrict Medical and Social Expert Commission - the report says.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the pre-trial investigation established that the prosecutor, having no grounds, conspired with an official of the MSEK and managed to obtain a group II disability for himself.

Based on forged documents, he illegally received pension payments for several years. The total amount of illegally obtained funds is over UAH 1 million. - the prosecutor's office reported.

The commission member who facilitated the falsification of certificates and the adoption of an illegal decision was also brought to criminal responsibility.

Separately, at the initiative of the Prosecutor General's Inspectorate, the disciplinary body dismissed the suspect from his position, recognizing his actions as discrediting the profession.

The indictment has been sent to the Kamianets-Podilskyi City-District Court. The ex-head of the prosecutor's office is charged with large-scale fraud (Part 5, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the MSEK member with official forgery (Part 1, Article 28, Part 1, Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

