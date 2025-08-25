Organized a scheme to evade mobilization: a "family business" of lawyers detained in Zaporizhzhia

Employees of the National Police and the SBU liquidated a large-scale scheme of evasion from mobilization in Zaporizhzhia. Those detained were a local female lawyer along with her husband, brother, and his wife - they also practiced law. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendants sold fake medical certificates to conscripts about alleged disability of relatives to obtain a deferral from conscription.

During the search, 4.7 million hryvnias, as well as 641,000 Russian rubles, were found and seized from the detainees.

The investigation established that the perpetrators worked in one office - to implement the scheme, they involved familiar doctors who, for money, groundlessly established a disability group for the relatives of draft dodgers.

Then they handed over the ready forged documents to local self-government bodies. There, they "connected" personal connections, with the help of which the criminals obtained fictitious conclusions about the need for supervision of persons with disabilities, which in reality did not exist.

After receiving all the "signatures," the perpetrators sold the entire package of fake documents to draft dodgers for 5.5 thousand US dollars per client.

One of the defendants was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit for oneself or a third party for influencing the decision-making by a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with extortion of such benefit).

The detainees face up to 8 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

