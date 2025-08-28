Mobilization of ex-policeman in Zakarpattia: Ombudsman intervened in socially resonant case

In Zakarpattia, the mobilization of former police officer Ivan Biletskyi caused a public outcry. According to social media reports, he was stopped by unknown individuals in balaclavas and taken to the TCC. The incident gained wide publicity after a video was published, which allegedly showed the use of physical force. This was reported on Facebook by Andriy Kryuchkov, the Representative of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in Zakarpattia Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kryuchkov, the situation requires a thorough investigation.

We sent letters to the leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast and the Uzhhorod Zonal Department of the Military Law Enforcement Service with a demand to identify the individuals in the video, verify the legality of their actions, and provide a proper legal assessment. — Kryuchkov reported.

Earlier, Biletskyi became known after he released a video of TCC employees' actions against a veteran with a disability. Thanks to Kryuchkov's prompt intervention and the assistance of the Uzhhorod TCC leadership, the center's employees publicly apologized to the veteran, and the active veteran community of Zakarpattia supported the victim.

As Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets emphasizes, mobilization measures must be carried out only in compliance with legislation and human rights.

Detention is possible only by law enforcement representatives and if there are legal grounds. Otherwise, such actions may have signs of a crime related to illegal deprivation of liberty. — Lubinets stated.

Official responses from the leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police and the Military Law Enforcement Service are currently awaited. Parliamentary oversight continues, and additional response measures will be taken based on the results of the inspection.

