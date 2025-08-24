$41.220.00
Conflict during mobilization in Odesa: TCC reacts to the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

A conflict was recorded in Odesa during mobilization measures, where a citizen tried to escape detention. The Odesa TCC and SP states that the video does not reflect the full picture of events.

Conflict during mobilization in Odesa: TCC reacts to the incident

On August 22, an incident occurred in one of Odesa's residential complexes during mobilization activities, which received widespread publicity online. The Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) assures that the video does not reflect the full picture of events and explains the reasons for the conflict, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP), during joint measures with the National Police to check military registration documents, a violation of military registration rules was found in one of the citizens according to the AIKS "Oberih" data.

To the lawful demand to proceed to the district TCC and SP, the citizen responded aggressively and tried to escape. To stop the illegal actions, detention measures were applied. The conflict escalated due to the intervention of a group of civilians, which allowed the offender to avoid detention

- states the message of the Odesa TCC.

The TCC and SP emphasize that they adhere to the principles of legality and openness in interaction with citizens. The leadership of the regional center carefully considers all cases of conflicts and controls the legality of mobilization measures.

Background

On August 22, videos appeared online from Odesa residents, which recorded a conflict between civilians, law enforcement officers, and people in military uniform.

Attention, video 18+!!!

According to eyewitnesses, police seized documents from one of the passers-by and, without explanation, took him to a civilian bus. Witnesses also note that the bus driver behaved defiantly, claiming to be a "defender of Ukraine," and during the incident allegedly demanded that a woman in a wheelchair kneel. As a result of the document check, the passer-by was dragged into the bus and taken away from the scene.

In Volyn, people attacked a TCC service vehicle with stones: what is known8/19/25, 6:50 PM • 4935 views

