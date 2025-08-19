$41.260.08
In Volyn, people attacked a TCC service vehicle with stones: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1750 views

In the village of Novi Chervyshcha, Volyn, local residents threw stones at a TCC service vehicle. This happened during the verification of military registration data of a citizen who had a disability.

In Volyn, people attacked a TCC service vehicle with stones: what is known

In Volyn, in the village of Novi Chervyshcha, local residents threw stones at a TCC service vehicle during a check of military registration documents of a man with a disability. This was reported by the Volyn Regional TCC, writes UNN.

In the village of Novi Chervyshcha, Kamin-Kashyrskyi district, TCC servicemen, together with police officers, during measures to notify conscripts, stopped a citizen to check his military registration data. The person refused to present documents, explaining that he was allegedly constantly being checked.

- the report says.

It is noted that the citizen was invited to the vehicle to establish his identity and check the data. During the verification of documents in the "Oberih" database, it was confirmed that he is a person with a disability and has the right to deferment from conscription. After clarifying his status and checking the relevant documents, it was decided to release him.

Local residents, seeing the work of the joint TCC and police group, began to act aggressively towards TCC servicemen, who started throwing stones at the service vehicle while the said citizen was still in the vehicle," the report says.

The TCC emphasizes that the fact of using weapons during this incident is currently being checked by the relevant law enforcement agencies in the manner prescribed by law.

The Volyn OTC and SP also launched an appropriate investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

In Kharkiv, a man attacked a police officer and three TCC employees with a knife during mobilization measures. The attacker was detained and taken into custody without the right to bail. The victims are in the hospital.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine