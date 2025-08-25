In Rivne region, a conscript suddenly died in the premises of the TCC: the center explained the circumstances

In the Rivne region, a case of death of a conscripted man was recorded while he was in the district territorial center of recruitment and social support. The TCC told the details of the incident and the results of the preliminary check, UNN writes about this.

The Rivne Regional TCC reported that it was about citizen Vitaliy Sakharuk, born in 1991. On August 21, around 11:00 a.m. in the village of Horodets, the military checked his documents and found out that the man had not used his right to deferment and had not appeared earlier on a summons, thereby violating the rules of military registration.

As reported by TCC employees, he was invited to the district recruitment center to draw up a protocol on an administrative offense, where he voluntarily arrived. There, Sakharuk's documents were processed and he was sent for a military medical commission.

However, while at the collection point, the man felt unwell. An ambulance was immediately called for him, but the medics who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead.

Initial investigative and operational measures established that the death of the conscript occurred due to heart failure. There are no signs of violent death - reported the Rivne TCC.

