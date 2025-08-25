$41.280.07
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 496 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
08:15 AM • 28258 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 51917 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 55830 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 30894 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 41774 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 53229 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 45343 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 39769 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 72511 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Publications
Exclusives
In Rivne region, a conscript suddenly died in the premises of the TCC: the center explained the circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In Rivne region, Vitaliy Sakharuk, born in 1991, a conscript, died in the TCC. According to preliminary data, the cause of death was a heart failure attack.

In Rivne region, a conscript suddenly died in the premises of the TCC: the center explained the circumstances

In the Rivne region, a case of death of a conscripted man was recorded while he was in the district territorial center of recruitment and social support. The TCC told the details of the incident and the results of the preliminary check, UNN writes about this.

Details

The Rivne Regional TCC reported that it was about citizen Vitaliy Sakharuk, born in 1991. On August 21, around 11:00 a.m. in the village of Horodets, the military checked his documents and found out that the man had not used his right to deferment and had not appeared earlier on a summons, thereby violating the rules of military registration.

As reported by TCC employees, he was invited to the district recruitment center to draw up a protocol on an administrative offense, where he voluntarily arrived. There, Sakharuk's documents were processed and he was sent for a military medical commission.

However, while at the collection point, the man felt unwell. An ambulance was immediately called for him, but the medics who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead.

Initial investigative and operational measures established that the death of the conscript occurred due to heart failure. There are no signs of violent death

- reported the Rivne TCC.

In Smila, a conscript jumped out of a car on the way to a training center and died - TCR8/25/25, 10:59 AM • 3298 views

Recall

On August 22, in Odesa, a conflict was recorded during mobilization measures, where a citizen tried to escape detention. The Odesa TCC and SP state that the video does not reflect the full picture of events.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Rivne