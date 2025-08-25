In Smila, a conscript jumped out of a car on the way to a training center and died - TCR

A conscript jumped out of a car in Smila, Cherkasy region, while being transported from a TCR assembly point to a training center; he died in the hospital, a criminal case has been opened, the Cherkasy Regional TCR reported, writes UNN.

The incident, as stated, occurred during the transportation of conscripts to a training center in the city of Smila.

On August 22, 2025, a team of conscripts was sent from the Cherkasy district TCR assembly point to one of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. While the car was moving through the city of Smila, the conscript - reserve soldier Yevhen Mykhailovych Kushnir, jumped over a row of seats in the car, arbitrarily opened the side door and jumped out onto the roadway while the car was moving, as a result of which he received multiple injuries