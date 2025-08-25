In Smila, a conscript jumped out of a car on the way to a training center and died - TCR
Kyiv • UNN
In Smila, a conscript jumped out of a car on the way from the TCR to a training center and sustained injuries. Two days later, he died in a medical facility.
A conscript jumped out of a car in Smila, Cherkasy region, while being transported from a TCR assembly point to a training center; he died in the hospital, a criminal case has been opened, the Cherkasy Regional TCR reported, writes UNN.
Details
The incident, as stated, occurred during the transportation of conscripts to a training center in the city of Smila.
On August 22, 2025, a team of conscripts was sent from the Cherkasy district TCR assembly point to one of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. While the car was moving through the city of Smila, the conscript - reserve soldier Yevhen Mykhailovych Kushnir, jumped over a row of seats in the car, arbitrarily opened the side door and jumped out onto the roadway while the car was moving, as a result of which he received multiple injuries
TCR servicemen, as stated, immediately stopped the vehicle, provided the citizen with primary medical care and called an ambulance. At the same time, a police squad arrived.
The citizen was taken to a medical facility. Unfortunately, on August 24, Kushnir Ye.M. died from his injuries. We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased
Based on this fact, investigators of the territorial police unit entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.
"The Cherkasy Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support fully assists in the investigation to establish the causes and circumstances that contributed to the tragic incident and bring the perpetrators to justice," the TCR noted.
