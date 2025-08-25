In Smila, a conscript jumped out of a car on the way to a training center and died - TCR

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
08:15 AM • 2256 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 17091 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 22281 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 14317 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 26566 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 43934 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 40498 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 37917 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 55678 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 88852 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
5.3m/s
43%
749mm
Popular news
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhotoAugust 24, 11:11 PM • 16351 views
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideoAugust 25, 12:29 AM • 15259 views
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 7070 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo06:04 AM • 5164 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 11066 views
Publications
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 17103 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 22292 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 55683 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 88858 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 55598 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
J. D. Vance
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 14098 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 51813 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 36765 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 37141 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 39769 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Cruise missile
United States dollar
Ammunition

In Smila, a conscript jumped out of a car on the way to a training center and died - TCR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1594 views

In Smila, a conscript jumped out of a car on the way from the TCR to a training center and sustained injuries. Two days later, he died in a medical facility.

In Smila, a conscript jumped out of a car on the way to a training center and died - TCR

A conscript jumped out of a car in Smila, Cherkasy region, while being transported from a TCR assembly point to a training center; he died in the hospital, a criminal case has been opened, the Cherkasy Regional TCR reported, writes UNN.

Details

The incident, as stated, occurred during the transportation of conscripts to a training center in the city of Smila.

On August 22, 2025, a team of conscripts was sent from the Cherkasy district TCR assembly point to one of the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. While the car was moving through the city of Smila, the conscript - reserve soldier Yevhen Mykhailovych Kushnir, jumped over a row of seats in the car, arbitrarily opened the side door and jumped out onto the roadway while the car was moving, as a result of which he received multiple injuries

- reported the TCR.

TCR servicemen, as stated, immediately stopped the vehicle, provided the citizen with primary medical care and called an ambulance. At the same time, a police squad arrived.

The citizen was taken to a medical facility. Unfortunately, on August 24, Kushnir Ye.M. died from his injuries. We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased

- the message says.

Based on this fact, investigators of the territorial police unit entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

"The Cherkasy Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support fully assists in the investigation to establish the causes and circumstances that contributed to the tragic incident and bring the perpetrators to justice," the TCR noted.

In Volyn, people attacked a TCC service vehicle with stones: what is known19.08.25, 18:50 • 4973 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Cherkasy