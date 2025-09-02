Prosecutor's Office exposed corruption schemes worth UAH 60 million in the defense sector

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense is intensifying the fight against corruption schemes that undermine Ukraine's military capability. In recent months alone, offenses totaling almost UAH 60 million have been exposed, including manipulations with electricity procurement, inflated prices for timber, and embezzlement of military property. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported on a number of criminal proceedings involving officials and military personnel involved in the embezzlement of budget funds and the appropriation of property intended for the army.

The investigation established that the director of a private enterprise and the former head of housing and communal services concluded additional agreements to contracts for electricity supply, although its market value did not change. This allowed for an unjustified price increase and caused losses to the state of UAH 25 million.

A commander of a military unit was notified of suspicion for approving the purchase of timber at an inflated price. Due to his actions, the state lost another UAH 25 million.

The pre-trial investigation regarding the commander and chief of staff of a military unit has been completed. They entered false data into official documents, which led to illegal compensation payments of UAH 7.5 million. The indictment has already been sent to court.

Appropriation of military property

The deputy commander of a military unit appropriated an unmanned aerial complex worth over UAH 210,000. Another serviceman stole a Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicle worth UAH 220,000. Both cases have also been sent to court.

The Special Prosecutor's Office emphasizes: every hryvnia from the budget must work to strengthen the army, and not become prey for corrupt officials. Therefore, the work of identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice will continue.

