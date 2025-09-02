Organizer of terrorist attack at district police station in Odesa region to face trial

In Odesa region, the investigation into the high-profile case of a terrorist attack at a police station has been completed. The man who, on the instructions of Russian special services, organized the explosion in Biliaivka, will appear before the court. He will await the verdict in custody. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against a local resident who, in March of this year, caused an explosion in a police building in Biliaivka. According to the investigation, the man acted under the control of a representative of the Russian special services, agreeing to manufacture explosive devices for terrorist attacks in southern Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers established that the accused purchased chemical reagents, electronics, and other components for explosives, which he assembled in his own apartment. On March 23, he delivered the device, disguised as a gift, via taxi to Biliaivka. According to his instructions, a random woman carried the package into the police station building, unaware of its dangerous contents.

A few minutes later, the explosive device was remotely activated by a phone call from the territory of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the explosion, one person died, and three other law enforcement officers sustained moderate injuries. The police building suffered significant damage, and the material damage to the state was estimated at over 220 thousand hryvnias.

The perpetrator is charged with several serious articles of the Criminal Code at once:

a terrorist act that led to the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 258);

illegal manufacture of explosives and devices (Part 1 of Article 263-1);

illegal storage of weapons (Part 1 of Article 263);

cooperation with representatives of foreign special services (Part 1 of Article 114-1);

intentional destruction of property (Part 2 of Article 194).

He is currently in custody. The pre-trial investigation was conducted by SBU officers in Odesa region.

