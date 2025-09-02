Organizer of terrorist attack at district police station in Odesa region to face trial

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 2394 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11069 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 10806 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 28570 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 41252 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 55689 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 48061 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 191653 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 108189 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 201855 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 146614 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 146209 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 133616 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 130936 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 123805 views
Publications
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in September06:50 AM • 3366 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11050 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 55679 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 83844 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 201849 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 28561 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 40955 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 170488 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 298285 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 317346 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Fake news
Su-57

Organizer of terrorist attack at district police station in Odesa region to face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In Odesa region, the investigation into the terrorist attack in Biliaivka has been completed, where a man, on the instructions of Russian special services, organized an explosion at the district police department. The indictment has been sent to court, and the perpetrator will remain in custody.

Organizer of terrorist attack at district police station in Odesa region to face trial

In Odesa region, the investigation into the high-profile case of a terrorist attack at a police station has been completed. The man who, on the instructions of Russian special services, organized the explosion in Biliaivka, will appear before the court. He will await the verdict in custody. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against a local resident who, in March of this year, caused an explosion in a police building in Biliaivka. According to the investigation, the man acted under the control of a representative of the Russian special services, agreeing to manufacture explosive devices for terrorist attacks in southern Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers established that the accused purchased chemical reagents, electronics, and other components for explosives, which he assembled in his own apartment. On March 23, he delivered the device, disguised as a gift, via taxi to Biliaivka. According to his instructions, a random woman carried the package into the police station building, unaware of its dangerous contents.

A few minutes later, the explosive device was remotely activated by a phone call from the territory of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the explosion, one person died, and three other law enforcement officers sustained moderate injuries. The police building suffered significant damage, and the material damage to the state was estimated at over 220 thousand hryvnias.

The perpetrator is charged with several serious articles of the Criminal Code at once:

  • a terrorist act that led to the death of a person (Part 3 of Article 258);
    • illegal manufacture of explosives and devices (Part 1 of Article 263-1);
      • illegal storage of weapons (Part 1 of Article 263);
        • cooperation with representatives of foreign special services (Part 1 of Article 114-1);
          • intentional destruction of property (Part 2 of Article 194).

            He is currently in custody. The pre-trial investigation was conducted by SBU officers in Odesa region.

            Death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp: case under personal control of the Prosecutor General30.08.25, 14:39 • 11086 views

            Stepan Haftko

            Crimes and emergencies
            Odesa Oblast
            Prosecutor General of Ukraine
            Security Service of Ukraine
            Ukraine