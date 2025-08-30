Death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp: case under personal control of the Prosecutor General

The case of the death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk in a football camp is under the personal control of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The composition of the group of prosecutors has been changed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"The investigation into the death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk in a football camp is under the personal control of the Prosecutor General. To ensure an effective, comprehensive, and impartial investigation, the composition of the group of prosecutors has been changed - the state must give a clear and principled answer to this crime," the report says.

On August 29, Ruslan Kravchenko reported that he had studied Vanya Honcharuk's case and realized that not everyone had been punished yet.

"This is unfair. Very often, the rights of the accused are placed above the rights of a child whose life has been lost," Kravchenko stated after meeting with the parents.

10-year-old Vanya from Odesa region died in August 2023 on the territory of the camp of the elite football academy "Benfica". At that time, the coach took the children to swim in a 9-meter deep lake, where he left them unsupervised. The boy could not swim, his parents had warned about this. Vanya drowned as a result.

The boy's parents faced a two-year legal battle.

The media reported that only one criminal proceeding out of two opened reached the court – against the coach. The case against officials "hung" at the expert examination stage.

Kravchenko reported that after taking office as Prosecutor General, he identified the protection of children's rights and freedoms as the main priority.