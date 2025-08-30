Death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp: case under personal control of the Prosecutor General

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 74 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 18319 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 38442 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 132822 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 68210 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 59441 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 81699 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 241192 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 199522 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 96391 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
23%
748mm
Popular news
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damagedAugust 30, 04:55 AM • 52902 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 56000 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhoto08:35 AM • 9648 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight09:00 AM • 5234 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 13309 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 4572 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 155209 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 160773 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 241193 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 199522 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 69714 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 204039 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 229607 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 228687 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 211552 views
Actual
Starlink
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT

Death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp: case under personal control of the Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4948 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has taken personal control of the investigation into the death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp. The composition of the group of prosecutors has been changed for an effective investigation.

Death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp: case under personal control of the Prosecutor General

The case of the death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk in a football camp is under the personal control of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. The composition of the group of prosecutors has been changed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

"The investigation into the death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk in a football camp is under the personal control of the Prosecutor General. To ensure an effective, comprehensive, and impartial investigation, the composition of the group of prosecutors has been changed - the state must give a clear and principled answer to this crime," the report says.

On August 29, Ruslan Kravchenko reported that he had studied Vanya Honcharuk's case and realized that not everyone had been punished yet.

"This is unfair. Very often, the rights of the accused are placed above the rights of a child whose life has been lost," Kravchenko stated after meeting with the parents.

Context

10-year-old Vanya from Odesa region died in August 2023 on the territory of the camp of the elite football academy "Benfica". At that time, the coach took the children to swim in a 9-meter deep lake, where he left them unsupervised. The boy could not swim, his parents had warned about this. Vanya drowned as a result.

The boy's parents faced a two-year legal battle.

The media reported that only one criminal proceeding out of two opened reached the court – against the coach. The case against officials "hung" at the expert examination stage.

"Some participants in the judicial process forget about the value of human life": Prosecutor General explained the decision to represent the prosecution in the case of murder on the funicular14.08.25, 13:29 • 3418 views

Additionally

Kravchenko reported that after taking office as Prosecutor General, he identified the protection of children's rights and freedoms as the main priority.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine